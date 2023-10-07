A Global Recession? It’s Only a Matter of Time (Part Five)
Germany is the world’s fourth-largest economy, but will be of no help in stimulating global economic growth. Germany can barely help itself. Unlike China, the US, and Japan, Germany is not suffering weak growth: it’s already three quarters into a recession.
Wholesale prices fell in June 2023 by 0.2% month-over-month. This was the third straight monthly drop following May’s larger 1.1% decline. On a year-over-year basis, wholesale prices fell 2.9%, the most since June 2020.
Germany’s price declines are part of much broader deflationary trends there. The biggest source of German deflation comes from trade and business prices. This appears not only in internal wholesale prices but in export and import prices as well.
The global goods economy is being buffeted by declines in demand and dangerous overcapacity. And there are no indications the deflationary downside is steadying. There will be more demand destruction and deflation before the process bottoms out.
The value (in euros) of German exports in May 2023 was 3.5% less than May 2022. Adjusted for inflation, export volumes fell 7.9% year-over-year. Imports also dropped 10.2% in euros. Exports to the US fell 7.2% in May (on a year-over-year basis), the first decline by value since February 2021.
These trade figures must be put in the context that Germany’s net trade surplus as a percentage of GDP is higher than any major economy in the world. German growth is driven by exports. Since volumes have been falling longer than dollar or euro values, it’s important to look at levels in comparison with previous years.
German export volumes:
|
Germany’s import and export volumes today equal what was shipped during each of the prior two economic recessions in 2012 and 2009, both notably weak years.
Until recently, this trade weakness had been hidden by the 2021–22 supply chain disruptions that kept nominal values solid, even as real activity fell dramatically. But as deflation hits trade, nominal margins shrink and turn negative. Business owners will have to equalise volumes, not values. There’s no resiliency here, just adaptation to a world of declining growth.
Germany has its hands full with declining output, declining exports, deflation, a looming energy crisis, and the consequences of its decision to follow Joe Biden into the quagmire of Ukraine. Its Nord Stream natural gas pipelines to Russia are off-line perhaps for years to come, and they have disabled their nuclear power plants and dismantled their coal-fired plants. Germany is also hindered by the slowdown in China, a prime export market.
Germany will not be rescuing the global economy. It can barely help itself.
Regards,
Jim Rickards,
For The Daily Reckoning Australia Weekend
|
Related Articles
Three Reasons Why Investors Should ‘Discount’ Asteroid Mining and Prepare to Invest
It’s easy to dismiss the idea of mining asteroids…for all the wrong reasons. But what if we are on the cusp of a space economy finally proving such ventures profitable…for investors?
The Eerie Echoes of the Fall of Rome
The biggest circus that’s happening is in the global political arena. But don’t get these lying politicians, broken promises, scandals and intrigues mesmerise you when the most important thing to your own well-being is under serious threat. These things are happening while the global economy crumbles under the sheer weight of debt and inflation. In today’s article, I’ll show you a neat yet little-known angle to understanding where the economy is heading, and what you can do to protect yourself from its devastating effects.
Fighting the Fed
‘Your first loss is your best loss,’ say the old timers. By that they mean that when you see the trend going against you, you should go home as soon as possible.
~ Rosanne Cash
Get Ready For Upheaval and a More Turbulent Future
Political gridlock continues. The debt keeps mounting. And interest rates show no signs of retreat. But does anyone in the street really notice this stuff? Not really. Because in our minds ‘life goes on like it always has’, so why sweat the small stuff? Well, this ain’t the small stuff, this is…HUGE. Read on…
When the West Marched East
Russia has always had an uneasy relationship with Europe…sometimes admirer and imitator…sometimes fighting for its life against ‘the West.’ A little history might help clarify
A Global Recession? It’s Only a Matter of Time (Part Four)
Japan Japan is the world’s third-largest economy after the US and China, although close in size to Germany, the world’s fourth largest. The country is a technology, manufacturing, and export powerhouse but one characterised by weak growth. Japan has suffered nine technical recessions since 1989, the most recent of which was from late 2018 to … Read More