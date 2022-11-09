A New Era of Reckoning Starts TOMORROW

Tomorrow, we launch a new project to investigate this new era. It involves, once more, a renaissance in our resources sector. We believe this will be the most important topic for Australian investors to understand and position for, for the rest of this decade. Maybe longer.

It was the mid-2000s when The Daily Reckoning Australia first started writing to investors. And there was one central story of that era…

…a commodity boom of epic proportions…one that was only just taking shape.

Our mission was to explain it and try and help you navigate it. And, hopefully, profit from it in what was an extremely dicey point in the markets.

Our hunch was that the established financial media hadn’t quite grasped the true impact of what was coming.

And that was much, much higher iron ore and metal prices.

These would make many projects commercially viable inside a very short time frame.

And we believe these projects could make you a lot of money, too, if you managed to pick them…and buy shares in them…before the average investor.

‘Take Fortescue [ASX:FMG] as an example’, our founding publisher, Dan Denning reckoned at the time, ‘Although it’s rapidly becoming a very large Australian stock’…

‘High prices for iron ore are making previously un-economic grades of iron ore worth pursuing. The high-grade iron ore of the Pilbara is the hematite. On the surface, hematite is the rust-coloured ore that’s already 70% iron. Just below hematite is magnetite, about 72% iron. ‘The lowest grade iron ore is taconite, which is 30% iron ore and takes some upgrading to be useful in producing steel. ‘We wouldn’t normally indulge in a reading from the book of iron ore. But just as tight global energy supplies have forced more careful analysis of the economics of energy exploration and development projects, so too is the “longer and stronger” resource boom forcing analysts to reconsider what ore bodies can be developed at a profit in the next ten years. ‘This takes a little better understanding of the geology and geography of Western Australia, hence our indulgence.’

The ‘indulgence’ proved to be prophetic.

You know what happened with Fortescue next.

As Dan concluded:

‘This cycle is not an ordinary cycle. It’s not a motorcycle, a unicycle, or a tricycle either. It’s a super cycle! China doesn’t seem to care where the iron ore comes from or how long it took to get there, as long as it gets it. ‘And what that means is that the demand for resources is forcing a fundamental rethink of the economics of resource projects AND the valuations on resource stocks.’

The cycle turned again from around 2012, as cycles tend to do.

My mate Dan handed over the publishing reins and moved on to cover new cycles in new parts of the world. (He’s currently working on a new project with the grand Daily Reckoning originator himself, Bill Bonner.)

As resource prices fell and many resource stocks, especially small caps, fell with them…we moved on to spend the next 10 years reckoning with other things.

Trump. Climate. Cryptos.

Pandemic. War. Wokeness.

Hypocrisy. Cronyism. Government hubris.

Bubbles upon bubbles upon bubbles.

Now, though, we sense a shift once more. Have we come full circle?

A new era of Australian reckoning may be dawning once again.

Same as the very first one.

But also, quite a bit different…

More importantly, we believe that there’s an understanding-lag in mainstream investment circles. Just like there was in the early 2000s.

Yes, there’s a general whiff something’s up in the outback again.

Inflation. Supply chain nightmares. Precarious geopolitics.

The green energy transition. The collapse of tech and a new appreciation of ‘real assets’.

It doesn’t take a genius (or an expert geologist like James Cooper) to see all the key ingredients are in place.

Then there’s what’s happening with certain ASX mining stocks right now.

You may have noticed that some rare earth explorers, in particular, are starting to fire up in a very depressed wider market.

When you look further afield, into 2023, you can see several other things stoking that fire.

For example, the reactivation of China’s property market from the COVID-era, boosting demand for Australia’s coal and iron ore, is one.

Biden’s US$1 trillion Infrastructure Bill is another. As James Cooper has said:

‘Just think of all the metal needed to rebuild bridges, ports, hospitals, roads, and railways for the world’s largest economy.’

But even all that is just part of a much BIGGER story that’s forming.

This is a story we’re going to start reckoning

with in greater detail, beginning tomorrow

You see, this new boom in resources will be different from the last one.

The last one was built on huge demand from a developing China.

This time, we believe, it will be based on a crushing lack of supply.

Or let me ask the question this way…

What if the Age of Abundance has concluded…

…and a new Age of Scarcity has arrived?

What might that mean for the Australian commodities space? And for Australian investors who understand what’s happening before the crowd?

As you know, we’ve recently welcomed seasoned exploration geologist James Cooper into The Daily Reckoning Australia fold.

We know from correspondence that many of you are already loving his unique inside take on what’s going on in the mining space.

All I can tell you now is you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

Tomorrow, we start reckoning with James’ Cooper’s ‘Age of Scarcity Attack Plan’.

If you’re a bit over this frustrating market. If you sense an opportunity forming. And suspect there are some deep bargains to be had out there right now…then make sure you watch your inbox…

