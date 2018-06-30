A New Way to Make Old Money

Anyone who says that gold is boring has never heard the story of the ‘Knight of the Golden Omelette’.

Gold has a way of hypnotising those who come into contact with it.

Nowhere was this more apparent than during the 19th century Gold Rush.

Our story today finds its place firmly nestled in the domain of the strange and wonderful.

It starts and ends with a man named Bill Gates.

Like his famous namesake, Bill’s ingenuity knew no bounds.

Nicknamed ‘Swiftwater Bill’, his story begins in the aching cold of 1890s Alaska.

Bill toiled here during the day as a dishwasher making an honest living.

Yet he dreamt of a bigger and better life. He fantasised about becoming obscenely wealthy.

At the time, this was more likely for the average man on the street than would be the case today. Not least because it was the age of ‘gold mania’, when every man and his dog was tempted to up sticks and try their luck at prospecting.

By 1896, Bill had grown weary of scrubbing plates.

He had a small sum of money saved up from years spent grafting. It wasn’t much, but it would do.

Like any good businessman, Bill knew he’d need the help of others. Fortunately, there were plenty of other dreamers ready to bet their future on gold.

He quickly went about pooling together enough resources to carry out the next stage of his get-rich-quick scheme.

Bill cobbled together five willing partners, pooling just enough money to purchase a land claim.

Yet the promise of gold didn’t follow.

Lurching from one disappointment to the next, they were within their right to give up all hope.

But fortune favours the brave. And the biggest fortunes are shiny and yellow.

Eventually, in the depths of the Yukon province in Canada, Bill struck gold. Big time.

Having become wealthier beyond his wildest dreams, Bill lived happy ever after.

Or so he may have thought.

For this is where the story takes a bizarre twist.

Like too much of any good thing, Bill’s newfound riches went to his head.

At first, Bill frittered away some of the wealth on gambling, becoming a renowned addict in the small Yukon settlement of Dawson City, a base during the Klondike Gold Rush.

Though his gold bonanza had made him immensely wealthy, Bill felt there was still something missing in his life.

That something would turn out to be a young woman named Gussie Lamore.

Such was Bill’s infatuation with Gussie, he offered her $50,000 of gold dust in exchange for her hand in marriage.

Unceremoniously, Gussie turned him down.

Bill believed this heartbreak was much worse than any setback he suffered while panning.

But his anguish would only worsen.

When Bill learned that Gussie had settled with another man, he was filled with unbearable jealousy and rage.

Spurred on by envy and desire, he exacted his revenge in the only way that a man with a gold fortune can devise.

He knew that Gussie loved to eat eggs.

He also knew that eggs were very much in short supply around town.

And so he went about buying up all the eggs he could get his hands on.

That, Bill figured, would teach Gussie a lesson.

Yet the only thing it achieved was to earn him the nickname of the Knight of the Golden Omelette!

But this story gets stranger still.

Leaving Dawson City and Gussie behind, he set foot for a new level life in California.

There he met one of Gussie’s sisters, Grace, and wasted no time in consummating his love.

Bill succeeded in winning Grace’s hand in marriage.

But this happiness was short-lived. Their marriage ended in acrimony.

In the years that followed, Bill would find his way to Montana, where he came upon yet another of Gussie’s sisters, Belle.

Once again, Bill found himself in a relationship with a Lamore.

Yet Belle would prove as just another notch in Bill’s belt. She too was discarded.

In truth, though he may have never realised it, Bill was never really interested in Gussie, or true love for that matter.

What Bill desired above all was the search itself.

For what? For more.

Something bigger and better. But which the world could never satisfy.

Above all, in conquest, what he truly desired was the promise of new ground to tread and conquer.

This was his curse. And his undoing.

Bill died in 1937. Legend has it that he was on the trail for more gold when he met his untimely end.

This, like so many others, is just one tale of how gold has forever changed the lives of men and women throughout history.

These days, few of us harbour any hopes of prospecting for gold. And no sane person would stake their life savings on doing so.

Some of us are fortunate enough to own gold. We see it as a sign of prosperity. And as our crutch against ruin.

Unlike Bill, we can only hope to secure gold with existing means, and not by discovering it. For that reason, we don’t create new wealth through gold, but merely safeguard what we already have.

In this day and age, there is in fact only one way to potentially create new wealth from bullion: To invest in companies exploring for and digging up gold.