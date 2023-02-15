By Fat Tail Investment Research

Daily Reckoning Australia
Home | Featured | An Act of War

An Act of War

By ,

It’s not every day that the US commits an act of war — against two of the most powerful nations in the world. It’s not every day that the US attacks its own allies, either.

What a weekend. Unidentified flying objects. The Super Bowl.

And December’s inflation reading, previously reported as going down, was adjusted; now it’s up. From Yahoo! Finance:

New seasonal adjustments released by the BLS on Friday also switched December’s initial reading of a 0.1% monthly drop in headline inflation to an increase of 0.1% in the year’s final month.

But all the weekend’s noise was drowned out by the news from the week before.

Let’s begin with the blockbuster, Seymour Hersh: ‘How America Took Out the Nord Stream Pipeline’:

‘The New York Times called it a “mystery,” but the United States executed a covert sea operation that was kept secret—until now.

A real coup

It’s not every day that the US commits an act of war — against two of the most powerful nations in the world. It’s not every day that the US attacks its own allies, either.

In this case, blowing up the Baltic pipeline was directed, not only against Russia, but against Germany too. Germany got its energy from Russia. It’s what fuelled the German economy. Germany is also a US ally…and a member of NATO.

The report from Seymour Hersh, a renowned investigative reporter, came out early last week. Hersh is no stranger to controversy. He won a Pulitzer Prize for blowing the whistle on the Mai Lai massacre. He also reported the torture of prisoners at Abu Ghraib. In both cases, the feds denied it.

Later, Hersh was proven correct. Where this story will go — revealing an illegal, unconstitutional act of war by a sitting US president, clearly cause for impeachment — we don’t know. Probably nowhere. By Friday, there was still no mention of it from the mainstream press, neither The New York Times, The Washington Post, nor The Wall Street Journal.

But what a bold move! What audacity! How proud of themselves the elite foreign policy ‘experts’ must have been. Victoria Nuland, Anthony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, and the ‘Big Man,’ Joe Biden; pulled off a real coup, so to speak. With one swing of the sabre, they cut Germany off from Russia…making it dependent on US sources of fuel, and they cut Russia off from its export revenue, effectively hobbling and humiliating them both.

Lest we forget

It must have been like the rush of pride felt when George W Bush invaded Iraq. Jack Wheeler called Bush a ‘geo-political genius’ because he had planted a US-style democracy right in the heart of the Muslim world. Jack must have imagined that the grimy coffee shops of Baghdad would all become Starbucks, with budding entrepreneurs working on their laptop computers…and housewives (wearing shorts and t-shirts) taking money out of ATMs and going to malls to have their nails done.

The thought of it made all the think-tank war fighters giddy with joy.

Pity the way it turned out.

And then, there were the ‘experts’ on the Wehrmacht staff. By invading Russia, they said, Hitler could seize much-needed resources for Germany…and deny them to its Bolshevik rival in the East.

Shame how that worked out too.

And don’t forget Napoleon’s Egyptian Campaign. He thought he could capture the key supply line from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea and thus be able to menace Britain’s possessions in India. What a stroke of genius that was too…until Horatio Nelson’s fleet intervened, cutting the French off from their own supplies…and their line of retreat.

Napoleon was famous for his audacity…and for losing armies. He misplaced them…putting them in harm’s way while attempting a bold move. Spain, Egypt, Russia…he lost them all. Finally, he lost France.

Here, we’re only interested in politics and foreign policy as a source of entertainment…or insofar as it affects the economy. Watching Congress in action is a little like going to an insane asylum and gawking at the half-wits and nutjobs. It may be amusing; but it is a sick pleasure. They are, for the most part, morons; but it’s not their fault.

Necessary but not sufficient

Sadly, stupidity isn’t enough to make a good member of Congress. It also requires a preternatural ability to lie…and it helps to be blind.

As a member of the elite, there are two things you’re never supposed to see…or discuss. Those are the things that are likely to do the most damage — war and inflation.

The US Constitution clearly gives the people’s representatives the exclusive authority in both matters. Congress is supposed to control the money. Yet, the Fed brought about the worst inflation in 40 years — with nary a word about it in Congress. As for blowing up the Nord Stream Pipeline, a clear act of war, the peoples’ elected representatives, such as they are, were never consulted, never debated it, knew nothing about it…and don’t want to know anything about it.

So the bold move was undertaken by the White House on its own say-so alone…

The great English writer, GK Chesterton, once wrote up a clever report on ‘Twenty Ways of Killing a Wife’. One was hung. Another decapitated. And so forth. It was no doubt great fun for him…a real triumph of the imagination. But God forbid he actually put it into practice. By treating it as an intellectual exercise, rather than a business plan, he was able to enjoy the challenge, while still retaining the affections and services of his good wife, Frances. Had he tried to carry out the plans, on the other hand, he would have had the trouble of disposing of 20 corpses…and almost certainly ended his days in prison.

Alas, our ‘foreign policy’ jefes put into practice…in real life…something that should have remained a James Bond fantasy. They blew up the pipeline. And now the US will have to answer, in one way or another, sooner or later, for a remarkably obtuse act of aggression against two nations that had done it no harm.

And what would we say if our internet connections mysteriously failed? Suppose an ‘accident’ suddenly crippled the power grid? Imagine the banking system…and all the nation’s ATMs…going dark?

Is all the world’s infrastructure now at risk?

Regards,

Dan Denning Signature

Bill Bonner,
For The Daily Reckoning Australia

About Bill Bonner

Since founding Agora Inc. in 1979, Bill Bonner has found success and garnered camaraderie in numerous communities and industries.

A man of many talents, his entrepreneurial savvy, unique writings, philanthropic undertakings, and preservationist activities have all been recognized and awarded by some of America’s most respected authorities.

Along…

Related Articles

James Rickards

Protecting and Profiting Strategies in a World Turned Upside Down — Part One

Jim Rickards begins this series of articles on the interconnectedness of politics, the economy, and society and how every decision or movement in any of these spaces will inevitably affect the others. Today, we focus on the US economy and how decisions made on its behalf have negatively affected the global supply chain. Jim goes into more detail about this in his latest book, SOLD OUT!

Bill Bonner

ChatGPT on the Dollar

Sometimes, stupidity alone isn’t enough. You also need to pay attention to what we call, pretentiously, the ‘Darwinism des moeurs’. That is, we follow the evolved rules, customs, and habits that have stood the test of time.

Vern Gowdie

Too Late to Save Society, but You Can Save Yourself

The world of prosperity — steadily increasing economic activity, rising share and property values — was taken for granted. This was how our world functioned. It was our norm. Now, it’s become expected. Any disruption to what we’re entitled to has to be met with vast amounts of stimulus (more debt). Does anyone else see the idiocy in this? We are living in a world of total make-believe. Read on…

Callum Newman

2023: Shares to Recover to New Highs

My December recommendation to paying subscribers is up 25% in less than three months! The good news is, there are still loads of cheap shares on the ASX with great potential to spring back in the same way. Also, mark this Wednesday down as an important date. Read on to find out why…

Bill Bonner

Powell Power

The federal government changed the dollar in 1971. Thereafter, it could be easily manipulated. Politicians overspend. And they typically cover their excess spending by printing extra money.

Nick Hubble

From Powell Put to Powell Curve to Powell Plunge

Central bankers used to be an investor’s best friend. Until inflation came along — now they only want to spend time with their new ‘friend’. But the betrayal is not yet complete. A bizarre focus on the unemployment rate could mark the central bankers’ transition to being your worst enemy in 2023.

Categories