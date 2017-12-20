The ASX to Ride High in 2018

Way back in January this year — it feels so long ago now — I made the case that Aussie stocks could attack all-time highs in 2017.

We’re probably going to run out of time to get all the way. But hey, who’s complaining?

The market hit its highest point since 2008 yesterday.

We can thank a buoyant US market and a cracking iron ore price for a lot of the nice momentum.

Iron ore was forecast to trade at US$55 a tonne in May. It’s still over US$70. This is millions in unexpected revenue for the government and the miners.

Aussie Treasurer Scott Morrison might even be able to afford those ‘middle class’ tax cuts being bandied about for next year’s budget.

The pitch for those will be that it will boost Australia’s flagging consumption. And it might. More likely, however, is that the extra income is used for extra borrowing power and ploughed into the housing market. The stock market too.

To me, 2018 looks bullish for asset markets. 7,000 points on the ASX is on the way…

These two bogies don’t look so scary anymore

And yet remember this year when fund manager Philip Parker quit his business, gave investors their money back, and said the systematic risk in the economy was simply too high? Maybe you don’t. This was back in May.

At The Daily Reckoning Australia, we took our stand and said hold your nerve. You can go back and read that here if you like.

Parker cited Chinese debt and an overheated east coast property market as his major causes for concern. Perhaps it was all a ruse about something else. I don’t know. It caused a bit of a stir at the time.

Both don’t look so scary six months later.

In fact, the property market looks so appealing that US private equity groups are muscling in on the mortgage market.

All this illustrates why you need something other than the mainstream media to guide you. The headlines and the opinions will wrench you from one thing to another. It makes for volatile emotions — the enemy of rational decisions.

Speaking of actual market volatility, there’s been precious little of that this year. It’s been the most notable thing about the markets.

Here’s a handy graph showing just how low this has gone…

Source: Financial Times

Betting against volatility has been a winning trade all year.

From our perspective, there’s nothing particularly bad about this. It makes for easier sleeping. Or perhaps I should say waking. Every morning when I get up, I usually can’t help myself from checking what the US market has done since I’ve been ‘offline’.

It’s a nice start to the day to see Wall Street coasting along calmly.

A note of warning: There’s a perception forming now that this is due to snap back in a big way.

The idea today is that all these ‘low volatility’ trades could turn bad if the market gets spooked. Suddenly volatility goes through the roof as all these guys try and get out at the same time.

The precedent for this happening is the 1987 Wall Street cash.

At the time, Wall Street heavily sold something called ‘portfolio insurance’, using put options.

It was like a giant collection of stop losses below the market level. As soon as the market went lower in a reasonable way, stocks got automatically dumped, which led to more selling…

Why Wall Street likes cryptos

I’m not saying this is going to happen — I’m only observing the current perception.

There’s no guarantee that volatility will spike anytime soon.

This is a problem for some.

The current low volatility is a nightmare for the big traders who need big swings in prices to ride the market up and down.

This, in turn, is driving hedge fund and institutional money into the crypto market.

Whatever you think of bitcoin and all the rest of them, one thing can’t be denied: They jump around in price a lot.

Bitcoin has cooled down a little lately in this regard. But there’s plenty of alt coins moving one way or the other, all the time.

This is one reason why more Wall Street trading money could flow into the crypto market.

The gains on offer, and the speed with which you can make them, are simply too compelling to be left on the table.

And beneath the froth and foolishness, there are some incredible developers working on some amazing tech.

Yes, there are scams and cons. That’s why due diligence and risk management are still important.

But expect the crypto market to keep growing alongside stocks and property in 2018.

Regards,

Callum Newman

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia