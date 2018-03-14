Aussie market heading to a May high

If you’ve got a bad neck, you might want to avoid George Street in Sydney in the near future.

Real estate groups Mirvac and Coombes Property are going to develop a ‘super tall’ apartment tower. It will be 260 metres high and could have an end value of more than $1 billion.

This is important. The property developments just keep coming in Australia. This feeds into construction jobs and service firms.

It’s not as if this project is the only news recently. Listed property firm GPT Group just won approval for a new office block in Parramatta, in Sydney’s west. GPT expects completion of the tower in mid-2020.

Other states besides NSW are showing life here as well. In Victoria, John Holland, a construction company, is building a new office tower at 180 Flinders Street. That’s also due to open in 2020.

In Queensland there’s plenty of money being splashed about as well. There’s a first high-rise apartment tower for Chevron Island on the Gold Coast. That’s due to begin construction soon, scheduled for completion in three years.

Staying in Queensland, a property in Noosa could set a record with expectations that it will sell to a private equity interest for a cool $22 million.

No wonder pay packets in property are booming. The Australian reports that wages in this sector are outstripping other sectors of the economy. Some companies are even shifting to quarterly pay reviews to stop their staff being poached.

In light of all this, is there any good news for the humble equity market?

Well, yes…

Check out this profitable repeat since 2010

You might recall last month that the market got spooked after US government bond yields started to push towards 3%.

At the time, I urged calm. Things appear to have settled down for the moment. The 10-year yield seems to be getting comfortable around 2.88%.

We’ll keep monitoring any danger signs.

But I did like a little statistic I happened to come across yesterday. Over the past eight years, bank shares have exhibited an average gain of 13.7% from their February lows to their May highs.

One suggestion to explain this is that dividend payments gushing into investor pockets are heading straight back into the market for the next batch of cash due after the end of the financial year.

I believe there’s a high probability of this repeating.

The banks do need to show some strength to see the market move up strongly. Presumably they’re in for a constant barrage of bad press as the Royal Commission goes about its work.

However, if bank shares rise regardless, it would suggest the market is already looking beyond it.

Everything I see suggests the market should continue to strengthen. But there’s no doubt things are slightly choppy in the stock market at the moment. It’s hard to find momentum in any one particular area.

Take advantage of a sideways market now

There is some advantage to this. It gives you more time to accumulate stocks and a bigger position.

Consider…

A recent chart I saw showed only four investment-grade countries out of 20 with five-year bond yields above 2%. Over half are yielding under 0.5%.

Stocks remain extremely attractive on a relative basis.

It’s unlikely that anybody is going to go looking for good returns in the bond market anytime soon — especially with the threat of inflation creeping up.

The Aussie market still yields 4%.

Foreign fund managers have been increasing their positions in Aussie banks, too, according to The Australian last week.

That’s a notable change, considering Aussie banks were sold short for a long time from foreign hedge funds expecting a property collapse.

Remember the fuss Jonathan Tepper made when he came to Australia in 2016 with his predictions of doom and gloom?

And here we are two years later, and the world is still turning. Property values have gone up in most areas.

Banks are still operating without duress.

Employment remains incredibly strong, both in Australia and in the US.

We should also note that US companies are on track to return a possible US$1 trillion in 2018 via share buybacks and dividends.

That should give strong fundamental support to US stocks and feed positive sentiment into the Australian market.

There’ll be worries along the way — there always are.

Today it’s the Labor Party’s policy on dividends. Tomorrow, it’ll be something else.

Whatever it is, the fundamental backdrop still looks very positive to me.

Regards,

Callum Newman,

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia

