Why Are Australian Banks Down Today?

All four of Australia’s Big Four banks are down today.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia [ASX:CBA] is down 1.62%, to $83.04;

is down 1.62%, to $83.04; Westpac Banking Corp [ASX:WBC] has fallen 2.04%, to $33.62;

has fallen 2.04%, to $33.62; ANZ Banking Group [ASX:ANZ] dipped 2.26%, to $30.85; and

dipped 2.26%, to $30.85; and National Bank of Australia [ASX:NAB] fell 1.37%, to $31.78.

What happened to the Aussie Banks?

Have you heard the saying, ‘If the US sneezes, the rest of the world catches a cold’? It’s an accurate statement explaining why Australian stocks sell off in line with subpar overnight trading in the US.

We don’t necessarily follow the US market exactly. But the confidence and views of US investors does have an effect on Australian investors.

And because of where we sit geographically, Aussies wake up to overnight news that affects their views on various stocks for that day.

Last night, US investors sold off financial stocks in large numbers. The S&P 500 banking index dropped 3.9%. It was the steepest slide since the Brexit-led turmoil in June last year.

Reported by the Australian Financial Review:

‘Major US banks, whose share prices have soared on hopes of massive tax cuts, looser regulations and a massive boost in infrastructure spending following Donald Trump’s electoral victory last November, suffered savage losses. Bank of America dropped 5.8 per cent, Morgan Stanley fell 4.3 per cent and Goldman Sachs finished 3.8 per cent lower.’

What now?

Don’t let the overnight selloff in US scare you. The market is volatile. But so what? Volatility is want you want. It allows you to get into great stocks at cheap prices. And, if you’re planning to hold on to your investment for the long-term, short-term volatility should have little effect on your overall position.

Instead, try to find opportunities in volatility.

Regards,

Härje Ronngard,

Junior Analyst, Money Morning

PS: A majority of money made in the stock market is made while sitting. If you want to make reliable massive returns, you need to invest, not trade.

But while it sounds easy, in reality, profiting from stocks isn’t always smooth sailing. You need to be sitting on the right stocks at the right price that have huge earnings potential.

Income specialist Matt Hibbard is a master when it comes to picking undervalued stocks. Matt follows a simple method. He looks for stocks trading below their intrinsic value that also pay a hefty dividend.

In his advisory service, Total Income, Matt has identified some of the best stocks on the ASX. While providing dividend income, Matt’s recommendations also have the potential to grow significantly over time. All you have to do is sit and you become wealthier.

To find out more, click here.