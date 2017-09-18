When the ‘Bad Bank’ Turns Prime

If you could only watch one stock this week, I’m going to suggest you make it Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banking Group [ASX:CYB].

It’s the UK bank that was spun out of NAB a while back. All its operations are in the UK, but it’s listed here on the ASX too.

The stock was on track to really start running last year, before it ran into a wall called Brexit. It’s still picking itself up off the floor. And events might be turning back in its favour.

Here’s why we care. The Bank of England is getting jumpy about inflation. Previously, the central planners were saying not to expect a rate increase in the UK until 2019.

Now they’re changing their tune. Their warning rates might rise faster than the market was pricing in. The pound rose and UK government bonds sold off late last week.

A rate rise might be as soon as November. But how far and how fast? I guess we’ll find out soon enough.

A rising rate environment would be good for CYB, all things being equal, because it should expand the net interest margin it earns on loans.

That’s the wider backdrop. But what is the bank saying?

Record applications happening here

I looked at CYB’s most recent trading update to find out. The bank is saying trading is coming in line with its expectations.

It’s seeing solid mortgage growth, and received a record number of applications in the third quarter. Costs are under control. Capital position looks OK.

CYB is a small player in the UK market. The bigger British banks are probably worth a look too, if you comfortable holding international shares.

In August, the jobless rate in the UK fell to 4.4% — the lowest since 1975.

Inflation is getting a little too hot for comfort over there, as noted. It’s certainly eating any pay gains the average worker is getting. The consequence seems predictable.

The average Brit will look to property and shares to get ahead financially. They will do it with borrowed money and pump it into the asset markets. I expect we will see a higher UK index and higher UK property values from this.

I could be wrong, of course. The uncertainties around Brexit are still swirling all over the place.

But it can’t be all bad. Just look at what’s happening in Ireland…

Something like a quarter of Irish imports come from the UK. There’s strong trade links between these two, despite their differing setups with Europe.

So Ireland is a way of viewing the UK through a different lens.

Ireland is travelling so well that the ‘bad bank’, set up after the 2008 crisis, is now looking for something else to do. The mess is now cleaned up, and it’s due to pay back all the money it borrowed.

The Financial Times reports that it might even be turned into a state property developer to help address Ireland’s housing problem (yes, Ireland has one too).

There’s a similar dynamic in Ireland as in the US, in a way. The global financial crisis wreaked such havoc through the banks and property developers that Ireland (and the US) has been underbuilding for years. Rents are rising.

The Financial Times says Irish house inflation is running at 12% a year. GDP is booming too — 5.8% in the year to June.

Again, I find it hard to believe the world is going down when these kinds of numbers are around.

Ireland is notorious for its low tax rate. A lot of US corporations have set up headquarters there.

US markets could still electrify from this

You can’t help but wonder how much US money is hiding there. A recent study shows 30 American companies have cash and securities worth US$1.2 trillion. That’s not far off Australia’s entire GDP for a year.

US$840 billion of this money is held outside of the US to avoid America’s tax system.

Donald Trump still may yet be able to bring this cash home and slash corporate tax rates. Imagine the jump US markets would see if he can pull it off somehow. This might yet prove the spark to send US markets into a blow-off frenzy.

These piles of cash are so enormous that Apple, for example, holds more debt instruments than some major US asset managers.

These figures also show the enormous firepower the major US companies have to buy up any companies that show promising technology or some threat to their base.

US small caps are worth watching for this alone. The same is true for Australia.

Big players will look to buy growth where they can find it. I expect to see much more takeover activity start happening soon.

One of the stocks on my buy list actually sees this as a risk. Buyouts usually happen at a premium to the share price, so it’s usually good news. But the long-term potential is so exciting that I don’t want them to get an offer.

I’m sure they’re not the only company on a shopping list somewhere. This suggests to me that small caps are a very good place to be right at the moment. I can’t be alone in thinking this. The small cap index is running higher right now while the ASX 200 treads water.

For my best ideas on the small caps to be tracking and trading, go here.

Regards,

Callum Newman

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia

PS: There’s one thing I didn’t get to cover in today’s piece. The crackdown on bitcoin in China is potentially bullish for gold. If the Chinese can’t buy bitcoin, they might use gold instead to evade capital controls and/or to preserve their wealth. This week my colleague Jim Rickards will be releasing a report on gold. It’s called the Aussie Case for Gold, which comes with his best selling book on the ‘metal for kings’. Stay tuned for details.