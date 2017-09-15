When the Bankers Tremble at Artificial Intelligence

Get used to hearing about machine learning and artificial intelligence. They’re going to seep into everything.

Here’s one example…

Agricultural heavyweight Deere & Company is going to pay US$305 million to buy a tech company called Blue River Technology.

Apparently, Blue River has successfully applied machine learning to spraying equipment.

This means herbicides can be used in a more targeted way. One benefit is the reduced input costs for the farmer. Smart machines will help make decisions about every plant.

Blue River Tech happens to be based in Sunnyvale, California. House prices are skyrocketing there. If you think Sydney or Melbourne is going crazy, a place in Sunnyvale just sold for US$800,000 over the listing price.

It’s nothing particularly flash, either.

But that whole part of California is so drenched in tech money that anything remotely near the offices and schools is pure gold for whoever owns the land.

And there’s people out there who think the US economy is teetering.

Madness. The place is booming.

Anyway, more on machine learning…

Artificial intelligence is coming to your workplace

The John Deere brand isn’t alone investing in this space. Companies like Monsanto are teaching machines how to farm, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Apparently, computers helped choose corn plants growing in the US this year. These are the best strains in terms of yield and sturdiness. Algorthims are also analysing US weather data to anticipate crop threats.

Another handy tool is computers that can identify plant diseases early on, before they spread to the rest of a crop.

It’s early days yet, but surely this can only get better.

There’s plenty happening right here in Australia, too. The Australian Financial Review says banks and law firms could save a fortune if they can teach algorithms to plough through all the paperwork they need to do.

Having said this, you have to stay wary of this kind of thing, too. A while back, investors were going nuts for companies involved in the cloud.

I can’t help but feel that, very soon, every CEO will feel compelled to introduce some sort of AI strategy for their company, or will start spruiking it to give the share price a boost.

Investors will duly bid up the shares, probably understanding little about the underlying tech or business strategy.

Too cynical? Maybe.

But we have to pay attention at the very least, because AI might impact the big banks here…

The biggest money market fund in the word signals change

I know two trader mates who are convinced the big Aussie banks are going to at least double over the next 10 years.

I’m not so sure.

Here’s why. The biggest money market fund in the world is now in China.

It’s called Yu’e Bao, or ‘leftover treasure’.

It came about from a mobile payment service called Alipay. People all over China had small amounts in their Alipay account.

Yu’e Bao has been able to scoop all these together to form a massive fund. It offers a high interest rate relative to what banks and bonds offer over there.

It’s no stretch to see Amazon doing something similar in Australia, and more.

For example, once you are an Amazon Prime member, Amazon will know your shopping and search history, allowing it to profile you.

In turn, Amazon will be able to form a very clear assessment of your credit risk. If the retail behometh decides to get into lending, the banks will tremble.

Even Aussie software company Xero gave the banks a worry when it introduced its small business loans.

Xero has something like 500,000 Aussie customers. The company could easily analyse the cash flow of a small business to price loans, if it wanted to. In the end, Xero has decided not to do this.

But it’s no stretch to see more powerful competitors using payments and inventory analysis to muscle in on the banks’ turf.

That could be a darn good thing, too. The big banks don’t really cover themselves in glory by lending to small business — the engine of job growth in any economy.

It’s much easier and more profitable to shovel it out for real estate speculation.

Anyway, the effect of AI and disrupton on the banks is just something to watch out for. The banks hold such a massive position in the index — and the economy — that you can’t ignore them for a moment.

And as above, I can see a mania developing at some point, once the herd catches on to AI in the same way marijuana stocks went nuts earlier in the year.

Hopefully, we’ll recognise it when we see it forming.

Regards,

Callum Newman

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia