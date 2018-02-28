Punter’s Paradise as Big Bank Funding Stays Low

There’s a disconnect happening in global markets right now, and it’s the task of today’s Daily Reckoning to figure it out.

Just two weeks ago, we were all lectured that global interest rates were heading higher, which would imperil share markets everywhere.

You wouldn’t know it if you are an Australian banker. Westpac just raised $2.6 billion in debt.

Most of this money was borrowed at 83 basis points above the three-month bank bill swap rate. Apparently, anything under 100 basis points is a good result.

CBA is also rumoured to be on the cusp of raising about $1.25 billion in the hybrid market.

It appears the banks are locking in funding now, and for as long as they can, because the going is good…

A housing crisis appears highly unlikely

It certainly looks that way if you take a look at this graph, showing the fall in Australian bank funding costs…

Source: The Australian

This is pretty clear evidence that debt investors are happy to lend to the Australian banks on good terms. That’s a good thing!

That means there’s little danger of the banks running into funding trouble anytime soon. International investors own 80% of long-term bank debt.

It also suggests borrowing costs in Australia are going to remain low for the foreseeable future…which supports the housing market.

It does make me wonder if long-term rates in the US might pause for the moment, too.

You probably know that the 10-year US Treasury note was pushing towards 3% recently. That’s what spooked the stock market in early February.

It’s now trading around 2.9%.

However, we always have to be careful when ‘everyone’ is positioning the same way…and that’s for rates to keep going up.

Markets generally don’t do what we all expect. That’s what makes them so hard to figure out.

Bond yields in the US could conceivably retreat in the short term.

I’d be happy to see that 10-year yield in the US pause around the level it is now, or even go down.

Why?

The stock market is less likely to tank in a day (like it just did) if yields aren’t rising sharply.

That means we can keep hunting for profitable trades on the ASX!

Funding markets may be benign for the banks right now. However, they still have the pesky problem of competition coming in and eroding their market share.

Recent regulation has restricted their ability to service certain areas of the property market.

We know that two of the areas the banks have cracked down on are interest-only borrowers and highly geared loans.

You can see this play out in the results of Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited [ASX:GMA]. Its most recent earnings result showed a 26% fall in profit from falling premium revenue.

We’ll have to keep an eye on this. It’s bound to swing around at some point, because I don’t see property getting cheaper anytime soon.

Another area where the banks have pulled back sharply is development loans.

The demand from the market hasn’t gone away…

Major French lender comes to Australia

It’s just moving to different service providers. One of those is now going to be the massive French group AXA.

It has now flagged that it’s entering the market for senior long-term debt for commercial property.

It’s another example of a non-bank lender encroaching into Australia.

I see this as a positive. These kinds of players should help development continue across the country.

One example of that is in Surfers Paradise, where the Gold Coast City Council just approved the development of twin towers.

At 38 and 50 storeys, they’re bound to be some of the tallest buildings in the area.

Why do you care about all this? Construction feeds into many different industries and creates a lot of jobs. This kind of building activity should keep the Australian economy ticking over very nicely.

In the latest issue of Small Cap Alpha, I actually made a point of highlighting the positive tone that’s coming from this sector of the economy.

It’s important to know, if you have money in the stock market. Lots of construction can feed into higher earnings for stocks that service this market, for example.

But even in a general sense, the stock market is less likely to take a major fall — like in 2008 — with so much building still going on. That can give you confidence to invest.

It doesn’t mean stocks won’t be volatile. But it does mean focusing more on the opportunities than the general downside.

Sincerely,

Callum Newman

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia