Chalice Gold Share Price Continues Up with New Julimar Horizon

The share price of Chalice Gold Mines Ltd [ASX:CHN] has continued its strong uplift with a significant new discovery at its Julimar Nickel-Copper-PGE Project.

Today’s news marks the second major addition to the Julimar Project in just two weeks.

Although today’s addition is not as extensive as the previous, it has had a similar impact on the share price.

At the time of writing, the CHN share price is up 9.62%, or 25 cents, to trade at $2.85 per share.

CHN shares have made a return of ~1,200% year-on-year.

Source: Tradingview.com

Significant new PGE-copper-gold horizon

Today’s release relates to CHN’s Gonneville discovery, with the company uncovering a new growth opportunity at the site.

Ongoing step-out drilling has turned up some promising results over a ~1.2km strike.

Highlights include:

33m at 2.1g/t palladium (Pd), 0.5g/t platinum (Pt), 0.2g/t gold (Au), 0.2% nickel (Ni), 0.5% copper (Cu), 0.02% cobalt (Co) from 81m

0m at 2.5g/t Pd, 0.5g/t Pt, 0.2g/t Au, 0.3% Ni, 0.3% Cu, 0.02% Co from 139m

0m at 2.3g/t Pd, 0.6g/t Pt, 0.2g/t Au, 0.2% Ni, 0.5% Cu, 0.02% Co from 170m

CHN say that all new mineralisation remains open and further infill drilling is currently underway.

Source: Chalice Gold Mines

Chalice Managing Director, Alex Dorsch, said:

‘The Gonneville PGE-Ni-Cu-Co-Au discovery continues to grow and recent drilling has delivered exciting new target horizons. Several new mineralised zones are emerging on the eastern contact with initial wide-spaced PGE…

‘The flow of drill results will continue as we step-up activity again with a 5th rig arriving shortly. We are on track to meet the mid-2021 guidance for a maiden Mineral Resource and continue to prioritise growth of high-grade mineralised zones.’

How is Julimar shaping up?

Prior to CHN, Julimar had never been explored for Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation.

Now CHN is poised to produce one of the rarest and most valuable precious metals — palladium.

Along with a host of other precious and base metals too.

Palladium is currently in short supply which drove spot prices to a recent record high of US$2,856/oz in February 2020.

The spot price currently sits at around US$2,300/oz.

Demand is largely being driven by regulations requiring increased use of the metal, particularly as an auto-catalyst in gasoline and gasoline-hybrid vehicles.

But with demand of around 11.5Moz in 2019 and only a global supply of 10.8Moz, CHN could find themselves in a very fortuitous position if they reach production.

And that’s just one of a handful of metals identified at Julimar.

Regards,

Lachlann Tierney,

For The Daily Reckoning Australia