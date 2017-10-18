The ‘Chaos’ Hedge Going Worldwide

The Aussie market is suddenly hot, hot, hot…

If you’ve been with me for a while, you’ll know the ASX/200 has been stuck going sideways for months.

Let’s go back to Tuesday 1 August, when all of us were close to giving up from boredom while waiting for something to happen.

Here’s the lead from the DR that morning…

‘“Dry July” can sure be a dull one if you take up the option not to drink for the month. ‘It hasn’t been much more fun for Aussie index investors this month either. ‘Apparently the S&P ASX/200 put in its worst July in six years. And this with US stocks going into all-time new highs! ‘Actually, I don’t think this is such a bad thing. It gives us more time to accumulate stocks before the market breaks higher. ‘And I think the Aussie market is absolutely odds on to do just that.’

And now we’ve seen a big rally, especially in the context of this year.

Check it out…



Source: Optuma

Boom time.

But don’t get carried away…

A word of caution

That’s a fast ride up. So you should expect a pull back next.

How much of this run can the market hold?

We’re going to find out.

I’ve said all year that your bias should be to the upside when it comes to the stock market. But that’s not to say we can’t have dips and drawdowns.

I’ve no doubt some sort of panic might be in the near future. It’s been a long time since we’ve had a spooky drop in the market, especially when it comes to the USA.

But while the market may panic when that happens, you should not. Being prepared for it will help that.

The most notable thing about 2017 has been the low volatility seen across the world…but especially in the United States.

This will surely revert. I don’t know when.

My colleague Porter Stansberry wrote an excellent piece on this recently. Porter points out that the VIX – a measure of volatility – has traded below 10 on 25 separate days in 2017. That’s only happened seven times in the preceding 30 years.

That stands out like the proverbial.

Porter puts it down to retail investors piling into Exchange Traded Funds that bet against volatility.

An ETF might sound tame. But these investors are actually buying leveraged futures contracts. They might know this…but they might not.

It’s been a ‘one way’ trade for a long time now. The tail end might be in sight.

Currently, these ETFs could bite if the market goes through a rough patch.

Here’s why: if everybody pulls out of the ‘low volatility’ trade at the same time, we’re going to get high volatility.

Be ready for this outcome if it happens

The market could really gyrate. That’s stressful.

And shakeout in the US will flow to Australia.

Granted, it may not happen, or anytime soon. But it’s a risk. There are always risks in the market. The question is how you deal with them.

When it comes to Small Cap Alpha, we use position sizing. Some investors use stop losses. Some hedge their portfolios with assets uncorrelated to their holdings.

As long as you have something that works for you, and it’s in place now, that’s the important thing.

You could even consider bitcoin.

There’s a feature of bitcoin that’s generally not discussed in the crypto conversation.

It’s the fact that bitcoin is not correlated to any other asset – yet.

You see, big fund managers have a major problem…a lot of assets have begun moving in the same way, at the same time.

These big guys don’t like that. They like to structure their portfolios so that if, say, stocks sell off, bonds go up, and they come out about even.

No dice today, I’m afraid. Global central banks have synchronised asset markets and the global economy over the last 10 years, in a way that it never quite was before.

But there’s one outlier: bitcoin.

In fact, a good old spook in the stock market could see bitcoin in more of a frenzy than it is right now.

Think of all the investors, all over the world. It’s totally rational to allocate at least 1-2% of your portfolio to the crypto market as a ‘chaos’ hedge.

Bitcoin is not viewed, from its investors, as a currency to buy things with. It’s viewed as a store of value.

A key part of its appeal is its decentralised nature.

You can’t take the network down

Stock exchanges can be hacked.

Not bitcoin, or at least not in the normal way.

And at 1-5% of your portfolio, your downside is minimal.

But the upside could be huge.

We’re going to find out, anyway. Stock markets go up, and they just as surely go down. People panic. This scenario is out there in the future…it’s only a question of when.

It will be most interesting to see what bitcoin does on that day.

That’s why you need to learn about bitcoin now. You don’t have to buy it straight away, but you do need to study it.

The markets are designed to give you precisely nothing unless you work for it.

The only legitimate shortcut is to follow people who’ve done the work previously, and are happy to pass on what they found.

It’s how I learnt to invest and trade.

For bitcoin and crypto, I suggest you go here for that shortcut.

Regards,



Callum Newman

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia