Why China Will Risk War For These Waters

The mainstream media tells us that Washington is trying to recruit China into helping contain North Korea.

Maybe.

The behaviour of the US Navy sure wouldn’t be giving China the desire to do anything ­— except perhaps to give President Trump the bird.

A couple of days ago, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Pentagon is going to run naval patrols in the South China Sea. This is to create a ‘a more consistent posture to counter China’s maritime claims there...’

The US is deliberately touching a Chinese sore point here.

China regards the South China Sea as its territory.

Take the Chinese view for a moment. It would be as if China was sending battleships into the Gulf of Mexico.

I bring it up because the South China Sea is going to stay a squabbling point for a long time to come.

The whole area is vital for international shipping — not to menton containing multiple and overlapping claims from the surrounding countries. It’s a messy situation…

Fighter aircraft and surface-to-air missiles don’t lie

I dug into China expert Tom Miller’s recent book, China’s Asian Dream, for a second look on this issue.

There are two key island chains here: the Spratly Islands and the Paracel Islands.

Vietnam, China and Taiwan all claim the Paracels, but China controls them. Beijing has built an artificial dock on the biggest island, and a runway to handle fighter aircraft and small passenger planes.

Apparently, there are surface-to-air missiles ready to go here as well. China is militarising the whole area — though publicly denies most of this.

Miller says China’s claim to the Paracels is genuine. Vietnam also has a genuine claim, but we can assume pretty easily that there’s not much they can do about it.

Miller says China’s claim to the Spratlys — made up of 750 islands, further south — is mostly bogus.

These islands are actually a lot closer to Malaysia and Brunei than anywhere else.

Here’s a handy map to show you how distant they are from the Chinese mainland…



Source: Wall Street Journal

China pushes its claim here aggressively regardless.

That makes countries like Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam wary of Chinese expansion. This pushes them towards allying with the US.

China justifies its behaviour by saying it has an ancient claim to the South China Sea. It calls the South China Sea a ‘core interest’.

Miller calls most of the claims backing this stance up, regarding the Spratlys, historical nonsense. Regardless, every official map in China acts as if these islands belong to China.

Because so much international shipping goes through these waters, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stepped in and declared the waters an American ‘national interest’ as well.

Hence the US has conducted these naval patrols previously as well, as they are now.

What’s the story?

A lesson from the Second World War

There’s an idea that China is looking to secure the oil and gas in the region. Miller suggests the reserves here are too low relative to the risks China is embracing to push its claims here.

Miller says it’s about China controlling the shipping lanes. 80% of Chinese imports flow through these waters. China is building up its military presence to protect its energy supply lines.

The Chinese must have studied their history. A little-known fact about the Second World War is that the US cut off Japan’s oil supply and other raw materials before the attack on Pearl Habor.

The US could easily do the same to China.

However, Chinese intentions may not be totally innocent either. China might also be building up its military to make a move on Taiwan.

Taiwan has heavy support in the US Congress. There’s actually a US Act that requires the US to defend Taiwan from any invasion. The US has also made its strategic ‘pivot’ to the Asia Pacific, and has allies in the area like the Philippines and Japan.

China is building up its navy, and the US is as well.

So we have two powerful forces at work, grinding up against each other, all happening around a strategic chokepoint.

Situations like this can go bad fast.

I’m not suggesting this is going to happen anytime soon. But we’ll have to keep an eye on what happens here.

A potential conflict with North Korea has not really unsettled markets in a big way.

Any big standoff between China and the US could be much more rattling.

Regards,

Callum Newman

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia