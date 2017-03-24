Collins Foods Drops 9% on Capital Raising

Collins Foods Ltd [ASX:CKF] owns various restaurants in Australia, Germany and across Asia. Their major business is the fast-food restaurant KFC. In the first half of FY17, CKF generated $249.6 million from their KFC restaurants. This represents around 88% of total revenues.

This morning, CKF shareholders watched their share value drop 10.7%, to $5.27.

What happened to Collins Foods?

This morning, CKF announced that they had successful raised $54.5 million from institutional investors. The placement was oversubscribed at an issue price of $5.25 per share.

The proceeds will go towards funding the acquisition of 16 KFC restaurants in the Netherlands.

CKF CEO Graham Maxwell said:

‘We are delighted with the strong level of support for the Placement shown by both Collins Foods’ existing shareholders as well as a number of new investors.

‘The Netherlands Acquisition accelerates our European strategy following the recent German acquisition, providing critical scale and, via the Development Agreement, an exciting opportunity for the company to deliver significant growth in this market.’

What now for CKF shares?

It’s great to see that CKF is sticking to what they do best, running the KFC chain. The company will likely add to their profits, due to the acquisitions. But you need to consider whether the capital raising was worth it.

By issuing more shares, CKF shareholders are now entitled to a smaller fraction of future earnings. So how much more will (now diluted) shareholders receive by acquiring 16 additional KFC restaurants?

According to an update on 23 March, the Netherlands acquisition generated revenues of €46.6 million. At an exchange of AU$1.41 to each euro, that works out to be AU$65.7 million in revenues.

For simplicity, let’s apply CKF’s overall net profit margin of 5.46% to their KFC restaurants. That means the 16 Netherlands-based KFCs could potentially add $3.59 million to net profits.

These are just ‘back of the envelope’ calculations. But it gives you a rough idea of how to think about CKF’s latest share issue.

Regards,

Härje Ronngard,

Junior Analyst, Money Morning

PS: A majority of wealth in the stock market is made while sitting. If you want to earn massive, reliable returns, you need to invest, not trade.

It sounds easy, but, in reality, profiting from stocks isn’t always smooth sailing. You need to be sitting on the right stocks with huge earnings potential at the right price.

Income specialist Matt Hibbard is a master when it comes to picking undervalued stocks. Matt follows a simple method. He looks for stocks trading below their intrinsic value, but which also pay a hefty dividend.

In his advisory service, Total Income, Matt has identified some of the best stocks on the ASX. While providing dividend income, Matt’s recommendations also have the potential to grow significantly over time.

To find out more, click here.