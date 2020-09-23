Video: Impact of COVID-19 on the Commodity Cycle and Why Gold is Up

Shae Russell interview’s Adrian Day during the 2020 Sprott Conference. Adrian Day talks about investing in mining stocks vs. investing in funds and the impact of COVID-19 on the commodity cycle. They also discuss central bank monetary policy and why the gold price is moving up…

Find out more about what Shae thinks is in store for the future of gold.

The interview was conducted during the 2020 virtual Sprott Conference. First published in Rock Stock Insider.

