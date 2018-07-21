Crypto: A New Home for Bank Robbers

The Bollywood Burglary was hands down one of the most ingenious heists in history.

But there are only two things you need to know about it:

The first is that it netted its four co-conspirators 160 pounds of stolen gold bars.

The second is that all accomplices were caught and convicted.

What makes the Bollywood Burglary any different from other failed robberies?

Like I said, the heist was one of the most ingenious in history.

In an age of high-tech security and cameras on every street corner and hallway, robbing banks is not for the faint-hearted

It requires preparation, conviction and enough guile to see out a carefully-devised plan.

Yet before any of that, you need an opportunity.

For the Bollywood Burglars, that opportunity was a bank on the second floor of a high-rise building in Chelembra, a small town in the Indian state of Kerala.

So here, then, is how to successfully rob a bank (and then lose everything)

There are many ways to go about robbing a bank.

The easiest and most common is to walk inside the doors of a bank with gun in hand, and instruct the tellers to clean out the registers.

Not surprisingly, this method has lost its efficacy over time. Banks now store little cash in registers. And most banking is done digitally on computer screens.

Yet there’s one aspect that hasn’t changed — the hallowed and unbreakable vault.

While many vaults store stacks of cash, they house an even bigger prize for would-be thieves: gold.

While more daring and risky, stealing gold, and doing so successfully, can be life-changing in a way that stealing cash won’t ever be.

Now, the bank in question here is by no means a high-security compound. But it’s a bank nonetheless, with guards, vaults and security protocols.

Except that it has one thing which makes it unique:

You see, the most important aspect of the Bollywood heist was the location of the bank itself.

It’s not something you’d see too often in Australia, but this Indian bank sat on the second floor of a high-rise building.

Were it not for this fact, the robbery could not have taken place.

As it happens, a vacant space on the first floor of the building was available to lease, situated conveniently beneath the bank.

That was all the opportunity the Bollywood Burglars needed to begin devising a plan.

To start, the thieves pooled together what money they had and rented out the lot under the pretext of opening a new restaurant.

They cobbled together some furniture and construction materials, draping the windows to hide their activity from the outside. They then set about ‘renovating’ their newly-leased space.

Yet this was not some fly-by-night operation. It was a long con.

Preparations for the heist took almost two months. And it cost them roughly AU$1,000 (50,000 rupees) — no small sum in rural India.

But the payoff, were they to succeed, would be worth every cent of their investment.

As you’ll be aware by now, opening night at this restaurant never arrived.

Instead, the bandits planned on drilling a large hole in the ceiling through which to climb up and access the bank’s vault.

To carry out the heist, however, they needed enough time in which to do it without alerting anyone.

The sound of drilling a hole may not have aroused immediate suspicion because bank tellers would’ve assumed that it was related to the ‘construction work’ taking place below. But risking the chance of being caught red handed during work hours by someone walking in on them wasn’t a risk worth taking.

And so, one fateful night, they got to work.

In truth, there’s not much more to say about the Bollywood Burglary because the actual heist went without a hitch.

The bandits drilled the hole, stripped the vault of AU$50,000 (2.5 million rupees) and ran away with 160 pounds of gold bars. That’s roughly US$2.8 million in gold at today’s prices.

Their raid turned into one of the largest heists in Indian history.

But they also knew they’d only done half the job.

Knowing that there’d be a large police investigation into the robbery, the thieves were careful about leaving clues to throw the police off their trail.

One ploy involved inscribing Communist-leaning writings at the scene of the crime. They then left a single gold bar in a nearby state to fool the police into thinking that Maoist terrorists had carried out the heist.

Maybe, having successfully robbed the bank, they thought they were cleverer than the police.

They weren’t.

Just two months later, authorities intercepted a call by one of the bandits. It led them right to the hideout, where all four co-conspirators were holed up.

Their plunder was recovered, and the bandits imprisoned.

So, what lesson is there to learn from the tale of the Bollywood Burglary?

Considering the high stakes involved and the ability of investigators to track down criminals, it’s becoming a losing game trying to pull off daring heists.

But sticky-fingered opportunists haven’t disappeared altogether. They’ve just shifted to less risky ways of fleecing people of their hard-earned money.

That’s definitely been true in the case of cryptocurrencies this year.

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that hackers have stolen some AU$1.08 billion worth of crypto in 2018.

With the rise in the number of crypto exchanges on the market, the breadth of unregulated exchanges has expanded to dizzying levels, making them easy targets for hackers.

Like any emerging asset class, security concerns in the crypto space are likely to be ironed out as it matures. Until then, every crypto investor needs to understand that, in many respects, this space remains something akin to the Wild West.