Crypto Bonanza to Feed Property Fetish

Investment bankers might be starting to get nervous. Those fat fees they earn taking companies public might get shredded in the near future.

After all, who needs them when you can go to the crypto markets to raise money?

That’s what Messaging app operater Kik Interactive is going to do in September. It wants to raise US$125 million. Every indication is it will do it with ease.

It’s already sold almost half of this amount in tokens in a private placement.

It won’t be the biggest Initail Coin Offering (“ICO”) this year. But, if successful, would put it up around number for four in terms of size.

We’re talking serious money here. Conveniently the ICO comes without most of the regulatory hassle company’s have to go through via the share market.

Think of the speed this is happening.

Any tech start up that wants to get its hands on money in a hurry won’t even bother going to the stock exchange. It’ll be straight to the people with the money, who are apparently in a mad rush to hand it over.

And, no, this isn’t one of those tales of a couple of college students with some nerve and no business plan taking cash off the gullible. Kik has 15 million active users, and previously raised a similair amount of money as it wants now, in the old fashion way. It’s a genuine start up.

If you think through the implications here, you can see the cyrpto market is hijacking more than money flows….

Your portfolio needs to change

It has the potential to upend your ability access the most promising young companies via the stock market. Private equity and the big tech firms already swallow many of the best in the USA as it is.

This tells me we have no choice but to follow what’s happening in cryptocurrencies.

It might be that a standard growth portfolio of the future includes not only small cap stocks, but a few cypto plays alongside it as well. I’m adding crypto markets to my coverage in my newsletter Small Cap Alpha.

And why not? The blockchain technology that underpins it all really is compelling, and could throw up thousands of different uses.

There’s an example right here in Melbourne in today’s Australian…

Apparently the Port of Melbourne owners are considering using blockchain technology to track the providence of what’s passing through. This is both appealing to consumers and useful for security purposes.

That’s one use — they’ll keep coming via the crypto market in their thousands.

Yes, there are scams, cons and liars and the usual risks. But there’s a lot of profit potential as well.

How long before someone starts issuing crypto tokens to get a property development or investment scheme going? Surely it can’t be long.

There are huge pools of money right here in Australia — and cryptos can cater to people with minimal amounts — that would love to get in on the property game but find the conventional avenues shut.

We’re seeing a shift here already…

Non bank sector set to flourish

The big banks in Australia have stepped back from offering development finance, and pulled back on interest only loans.

This is creating the conditions of the nonbank sector to flourish.

Mark Bouris, for one, of Yellow Brick Road [ASX: YBR] would love to get his hand on big pools of funding. He’s saying there’s a ‘very, very big demand’ for interest only loans.

His problem isn’t he doesn’t have the funding to meet it — yet. Currently he has to settle for a referral fee as he passes on prospective clients.

He can try to raise the cash via securitisation or perhaps luring a big super fund investor. Watch this space. If he can get his hands on serious money, it could be a good guide to the direction of the property market and the general availability of finance.

Think a little further ahead and it doesn’t take much imagination to see the next generation of entreprenuers/promoters tapping the crypto markets with the promise of property riches to suck in huge wads of cash. I dread the scams that could come along.

And it seems as inevitable as anything in human affairs can ever be.

You only have to read about the Melbourne family that could get $100 million for their 153 hectare farm to the north of the city to see Aussies go further nuts for the windfall gains to be had in real estate.

I see a credit bonanza coming as more of the herd rushes in. There’ll be many opportunites to cash in on this as finance companies meet the demand the banks are leaving on the table. I’ll be hunting for them in my newsletter.

2018 could be very exciting indeed.

