Crypto Millions Raining on Aussie Property — Real Estate Market

The real estate market is going insane.

I’m not exaggerating here.

A couple of weeks ago a property in Marsfield, Sydney, sold for $2.74 million.

That’s $240,000 over the reserve and $1 million more than the buyer paid for it five months ago.

Take a look — it’s nothing flash that’s for sure.

The house is a knockdown essentially.

The Value is in the Land

The only change to the property since it was purchased five months ago is that it has been council approved to build a duplex. (Essentially two townhouses with a common wall.)

No doubt plans for a duplex add value to the land.

And I’ve said numerous times to subscribers of Cashmore’s Real Estate Wealth — the best real estate investment you can make (if seeking ‘capital growth’ — or more accurately termed land price inflation) is to target these sites.

That is, well-located older houses on blocks of subdividable land in popular suburban locations.

But to sell it five months on, for a million more than paid?

That’s a bull run unlike anything we’ve seen for decades. Something we forecast back in 2019 in Cycles, Trends & Forecasts — and it’s playing out in stunning fashion.

We need to use history as our guide to what happens next.

To see anything like the fervour in the market of this magnitude, we need to scoot back to the 1890s.

In the late 1800s, Melbourne was heralded as ‘Marvellous Melbourne’.

Like today, it was experiencing the biggest land boom Australia had ever seen.

Immigrants discovered large nuggets of gold in areas such as Castlemaine and Bendigo.

They poured their wealth into the real estate market.

By 1889, the value of land in parts of central Melbourne was so high — it rivalled that of London.

The most successful investors developed an intricate web of land banks, mortgage companies, and building societies.

All set up on a web of complex cross-ownership and financial arrangements.

While confidence held, the boom in land values kept growing — fuelled by speculation in land and shares in the companies that backed it.

You can still see the results of that era lining St Kilda Rd in Melbourne today.

Grand mansions that, at the time, rivalled anything seen prior. They housed some of Melbourne’s most influential families.