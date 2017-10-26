When the Cryptocurrency Mania Hits

Back on 18 September, your Daily Reckoning service told you to keep an eye on bank CYBG [ASX:CYB]. It’s listed here in Australia but operates in Britain.

It’s up about 9% since.

I said something similar to Small Cap Alpha readers in August with regard to a US bank ETF.

It’s up about 8% since then.

This indicates to me that the outlook for interest rates is upwards, and that the market is pricing in credit growth in the US and the UK.

This looks bullish for the economies of both, overall. When banks expand, the economy does too, all things being equal.

I’ve mentioned non-bank lender Pepper Group [ASX:PEP] a few times this year too.

US private equity firm KKR is about to take it over. That means it will stop trading on the stock exchange.

But I’m still finding it useful to track. Here’s why…

When the ‘big three’ fire together

The Australian Financial Review reports this morning that KKR wants to raise $200 million to drive Pepper further into improving European property markets.

It needs more money to make this happen.

KKR and Pepper are both skilled credit analysts. That’s their business.

If they see opportunity in Europe, I pay attention to that. It suggests they see Europe as a source of business growth, and not a stagnant region mired in low interest rates and bad demographics, as it can be made out to be.

It’s also interesting considering a couple of ‘scares’ that have come out of credit markets in Europe over the last couple of years.

Italy’s backlog of bad debts and weak banks, for example, is a common one.

The Financial Times suggested recently that Italy’s employment figures are the best they’ve been since before 2008.

So, I still think there’s a case to be made for 2018 to surprise to the upside economically from the US, China and the EU firing together at the same time.

Now that would be something.

Perhaps we should throw India into the mix as well?

The untapped potential of millions

This could prove to be very important. Bloomberg reports that the Indian government is going to inject the equivalent of US$32 billion into state banks over the next two years.

The government is trying to revive bank lending with this. Apparently, it’s at a 25-year low.

Here’s a warning: My knowledge of India is pretty limited. But the story behind this doesn’t look too dissimilar to banking systems everywhere else.

Indian banks appear to have a problem with bad ‘assets’. These are loans that are not performing.

They need more capital — the money they’re getting from the government and investors — to deal with these problem loans. This then allows them to make more loans to new clients.

As above, a revival of bank credit in India should be bullish for the economy.

And in India, it’s probably more than that. So much of the Indian population is still ‘unbanked’…without even a basic deposit account, let alone access to credit.

This is true of China too, as I understand it, though to a lesser extent.

The potential for world growth to spring higher — from bringing these people into the banking ecosystem — is actually huge over time.

Think sideways slightly. India is also a demonstrable example of how cryptocurrencies could give the world’s poor access to a digital payment network.

Banks often don’t serve this market because the money in it is too tiny. There’s little profit in it, especially for the massive global firms that dominate banking.

But a cryptocurrency becomes more valuable for every new person brought onto the network.

Low-cost mobile phones and crypto could flourish for the people that don’t rate much of a mention in financial powerhouses like Wall Street and the City of London.

It’s something to think about.

There’s a mania brewing

Here’s something else to follow when it comes to cryptocurrencies.

In the US, there’s a company called Overstock.com that investors are bidding up aggressively. It has doubled since May.

But it’s not because of the main business of the firm. It’s because it owns a subsidiary that could ride the cryptocurrency boom.

The subsidiary is called Medici Ventures. Medici has invested in blockchain-related businesses since 2014.

One of those investments contains the only exchange for initial coin offerings that is approved by the regulators in the United States.

If these regulators decide ICOs need to be treated as issuing securities — which they probably should — Overstock could go parabolic.

Tread carefully, of course. The market rarely gives you anything for nothing.

But you can see the implication.

Any company associated with crypto, bitcoin or blockchain has the potential to take off like a rocket.

It might be driven by fundamentals, or simple mania. But you can make a lot of money on the way up, either way.

Start drawing up a shortlist of stocks now.

Regards,

Callum Newman

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia