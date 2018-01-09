Cryptos Threaten Bank Power Base

The world’s monetary system is upheaving at the moment. You just can’t see the smoke and bullets flying yet.

Check out the news from the Bank of England.

It’s decided not to create its own official cryptocurrency.

This is after spending considerable time (and presumably money) since 2015 on researching the technology.

In late December, a whisper came out that the bank was going to launch a crypto as soon as this year.

Such an outcome would mean it was perfectly feasible for a British citizen to hold any money directly with the central bank, and not in, say, HSBC.

The Bank of England dropped the idea because it wants to protect ‘traditional’ banks.

The reasons cited for this, as described in the Financial Times, are mostly bogus.

This is a skirmish in an ongoing war.

The world is going to wrestle with these monetary problems for a long time to come.

Cryptocurrencies can expose the shoddy system we have now for the politicised and corrupt regime it is.

Today’s Daily Reckoning will attempt to explain why…

The false premise behind the Bank of England’s decision

The Bank of England’s decision is purely designed to protect the status quo.

The bank suggests one reason for not pursuing a cryptocurrency is that it might not be able to maintain economic stability through adjusting interest rates.

Blah blah blah.

Note the false premise. The UK economy is not stable. The collapse in 2008 was so bad it led to an economic wipeout and riots in London.

Note the second one. Cutting interest rates could not save the UK economy then and doesn’t do much for it now.

The Bank of England was forced to create 375 billion pounds via quantitative easing to bail out the banks and keep the system afloat.

The entire theoretical edifice behind interest rates is bogus. The central banks say that cutting rates ‘stimulates’ the economy and raising them ‘cools’ it.

Actually, the evidence suggests that interest rates follow economic growth, and do not lead it.

We’re seeing this right now. The US Fed is slowing lifting rates in response to the strength of the US economy.

In the central bank fantasy land, interest rates are both cause and effect.

What actually matters is not so much the price of money, but the quantity of money in the economy.

When commercial banks expand lending, it’s bullish for the economy because there is more credit in the economy available for spending. That shows up in higher sales and revenue.

But it’s also very important to watch where this credit goes. In a country with a well-designed banking system, like Germany, the credit goes into productive small- and medium-sized businesses that create wages and jobs.

In the casino-style economies of Australia and the UK (and the US, to a lesser degree), it goes into asset markets. That inflates property and share prices.

The first one is sustainable over the long term. The second is not. Hence the boom and bust nature of the Western economies.

The Bank of England could actually use an official cryptocurrency to fund productive sectors of the British economy.

It could do the same thing now, too, of course, using its power to create money as it is. One legacy of the 2008 crisis is that it revealed just how huge this central bank power can be.

What Ben Bernanke left unsaid

The US Fed created US$4 trillion to save the US financial system in the wake of 2008, as one example.

I remember reading former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke’s memoir. I’m probably one of the few who bothered.

It’s an instructive piece of work, because it’s what Bernanke leaves unsaid that stands out, instead of the fluff he mostly fills it with.

There’s one scene when Bernanke is explaining to a US politician that the Fed will create US$85 billion (from memory) as part of a bailout package.

The politician asks Bernanke where he’s going to find that kind of money. Bernanke’s line is a killer. He says to the guy that he doesn’t have time to explain how the Fed creates bank reserves.

That’s BS, because all it takes is one line. The Fed creates bank reserves out of nothing. It’s just inputting digits into a computer. Hey, presto! $85 billion now created.

An official cryptocurrency makes this latent power more obvious. Nobody’s under the illusion it has to be ‘saved’ or taken in tax first before being lent out or used.

With an official cryptocurrency, the Bank of England can’t maintain the fiction, like all central banks, that it’s an independent and passive observer of the economy with little power to influence it beyond moving interest rates.

But consider the further implications. Under the current system, money enters the economy as a debt, and at interest.

This is why the world is saturated in debt, and the system must have inflation.

The cost of interest, both overtly (say via your mortgage) or covertly (built into the cost of products) is huge, every year, and compounding.

This is why we must have economic growth at all costs — just to service the debts every economy carries because we’ve allowed the monetary system to be built like this.

The environmental penalty of this dwarfs bitcoin’s electricity bill.

Cryptocurrencies do not come into being like this. They do not burden the economy with debt in the same way.

They are actually closer to true ‘money’ than what we have now.

This would be a much more fruitful system for the world to explore and adopt.

But all those profits made by usury, as we have now, would go up in smoke.

The banking interests around the world won’t like that.

There are many philosophical and practical matters to discuss when it comes to official cryptos. There are dangers, too.

But the banking establishment is having its power base threatened in a very significant way.

Expect more battles to come.

Regards,

Callum Newman

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia