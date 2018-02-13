The Danger of a Familiar Powder Keg

Oh dear. The Middle East might be about to return to the world stage for all the wrong reasons.

Iran and Israel are bickering over Syria — or so we are told.

Naturally, the mainstream media suggest Iran is the ‘bad’ actor here and Israel the ‘good’ one.

All we know for sure is that the propaganda around these types of conflicts is always riddled with lies and deceit.

I wouldn’t expect to get the truth from the Australian government either.

The Australian Financial Review reports this morning that Australian industry has secured $1 billion in contracts around the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

The US military might even support up to 5,000 jobs around this within five years.

Not only that, we have the government’s recently vaunted plan to turn Australia into a significant ‘defence’ exporter.

Australia’s pet media probably aren’t going to be much help. The ABC found a treasure trove of government material recently.

Instead of reporting on the contents…they gave it back to the government without a whimper!

Military equipment is certainly going to be a growth industry. Trump is going to fund the US defence budget with more money in America.

And Europe is coming under pressure from the US to start meeting its NATO obligations.

The US wants to confront a ‘resurgent’ Russia.

Two plays on ‘perpetual war’ to watch

NATO members are supposed to spend 2% of their GDP on ‘defence’. However, European countries have bypassed this rule for years.

France is stepping up to the plate apparently. President Macron approved 300 billion euros for military spending this month.

One ETF to keep an eye on is listed in the US. It’s the Fidelity Select Defense and Aerospace Portfolio [FSDAX].

I’ve written about this one a few times over the years. If there’s one constant in the world, it’s US military spending.

So many companies have their snouts in the trough that the odds of it going down are practically zero.

War is often bullish for stocks because so often it involves credit creation to fund it all.

If the taxpayer had to carry the cost, the people would riot in the streets.

Much easier for Trump to get the Fed or banks to buy war bonds and add it to the federal debt.

One stock here in Australia to follow is Austal Limited [ASX:ASB]. Part of its business is building vessels for the US Navy.

The late Gore Vidal summed up the whole idea in one line: It’s perpetual war for perpetual peace. Since 1950, the conflicts just keep coming: Korea…Vietnam…Iraq…Afghanistan…

North Korea next? Or something around Syria or Iran?

My money is on Iran.

Notice, too, that budget restraints have kept Trump’s federal spending on infrastructure at US$200 billion over 10 years.

This was supposed to be at least US$1.5 trillion. Except Trump wants the US states to make up the shortfall, despite their meagre resources.

The actual infrastructure deficit in the US is a much bigger problem. US engineers estimated last year that the US needs $4 trillion in infrastructure spending to take the nation’s standard from its current D+ rating to a modest B.

If you get the chance to visit some of America’s big cities, like New York and Chicago, you can see how dire this situation is right in front of your own eyes.

The trains are, frankly, an embarrassment. They look about third-world standard.

American cities look tired in many places…and no wonder. So much of the nation’s wealth is squandered in overseas military bases and foreign interventions.

But that’s not our concern here.

A second market to watch is oil…

A spike in oil could send bond markets collapsing

The US is pumping so much oil that it’s now on track to overtake Saudi Arabia as the biggest producer.

January this year was an all-time record for the US.

However, China’s demand for oil is skyrocketing. Imports in China were up 37% in January…most of which was energy demand.

China’s middle class is exploding in size…and taking commodity demand up with it.

So you can see that any major flare-up over this latest spat in the Middle East could cause the oil supply coming out of Iraq/Iran to be disrupted. Even the closure of the Strait of Hormuz would send oil spiking.

Low oil prices are no guarantee.

That could give bond markets around the world a big spook if it were to happen…and send a shudder around the world.

Trillions in bonds are priced for a world of low growth and low inflation.

As of now, such a scenario is an outlier…but exploring these is our business here at The Daily Reckoning Australia.

The Middle East could turn into a powder keg…

But hey, it’s good for Australian defence exports, right?

Regards,

Callum Newman,

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia