Dear EU, it’s over, love Britain

Australia’s former partner in crime, Britain, is dear to our hearts.

But lately, the poms have lost their marbles. Brexit is not in Britain’s interest, as Sunrise presenter Kochie put it.

The UK media is full of warnings, too.

Recessions are forecast for the day Britain leaves the EU.

Bob Geldof has warned that British music faces an existential threat from Brexit.

Flights between the EU and UK will not be able to land. European flights across the Atlantic won’t be able to fly over Britain.

The motorway around London will turn into a gigantic traffic queue for backed-up trucks waiting for customs inspections.

There won’t be insulin and medicines.

Food prices will spike.

It’s an unmitigated disaster.

At least, that’s what they say.

The Best Way to Buy, Sell and Store Gold in Australia Read this report before you buy a single ounce of gold or silver In this comprehensive guide by our gold expert, Shae Russell, you’ll learn: How to decide on what type of gold to buy

The gold dealers to trust in Australia

The pros and cons of buying gold bullion v gold ETFs

The best and cheapest way to store gold in Australia Simply enter your email address in the box below and click ‘Send Me My FREE Report’. Email Address Register with Facebook Privacy Statement: We will collect and handle your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You can cancel your subscription at any time. Read our FAQ



What are Aussies to make of the mess?

The first two callers of Nigel Farage’s radio show on Sunday were from Brisbane.

Mr. Brexit has quite the international following for a supposedly narrow-minded and nationalistic politician.

The two callers seemed to think leaving the EU was a good idea. But I suppose they were biased for calling in at all.

In Japan, Farage was asked about how awful leaving the EU would be for Britain. He asked why the Japanese don’t let Chinese and Korean politicians make their laws for them. I think it framed things nicely.

I tried the same line on my Japanese in-laws. They didn’t appreciate the analogy.

But on Sunday, the Japanese Prime Minister praised Britain’s ‘global strength’. Odd given every description of Brexit explains how Britain will lose its power on the world stage if it leaves the EU.

What about the Japanese car companies that will have to leave the UK after Brexit?

Well, they said the same thing when Britain refused to join the euro.

But does Britain really think it can do trade deals effectively on its own?

Open for business

The offers are coming in thick and fast already.

The US, Japan, Chile, South Africa and Australia have all signalled they’re ready and waiting.

The Australians say their agreement will become active the day the Brexit transition ends. Even the EU is pushing for a free trade deal with the UK now.

But it’s not just the future that’s looking bright. In fact, Brexit is proving an extraordinary success so far.

American banks are piling into the UK market, reports the Telegraph: ‘European banks left behind in the big UK takeover deal boom.’

The rest of the British stock market is booming too: ‘The value of targeted deals involving a London-listed company jumped 70%’ and ‘the amount of deals targeting UK plc surged 160% year on year.’

City A.M. reports London held top spot in Europe for fundraising – a punt on the long-term future of financial markets there: ‘London has maintained its dominance of Europe’s IPO market, accounting for almost half of the €3.9bn (AUD$6.33 bn) raised in the third quarter of the year.’

And when it comes to property investing, the capital is number one globally:

‘London has kept its crown as the world’s most popular city for global real estate investment, according to a new report that sheds light on the burgeoning overseas demand for commercial property in the capital.’

And that’s after the Brexit and Russian oligarch panic.

British economy is healthy

The unemployment rate in the UK is half the EU’s. Brits are three times as likely as Italians to agree with the statement that ‘trade creates jobs’, according to Pew Global.

The Bank of England is following the Federal Reserve in raising rates while the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank lag behind.

The brief cut to interest rates in the wake of the Brexit referendum proved unnecessary and was quickly reversed.

Property prices are falling in London, but rising fast elsewhere – precisely the sort of rebalancing that Brexit voters dreamed of.

The good news is gushing in.

Policymakers and economic forecasters from around the world look set to repeat the mistakes of 2013, when they also downgraded the British economy because of austerity.

By 2014, IMF head Lagarde was completely humiliated by the Telegraph with this epic headline: ‘”Do I have to go on my knees?” grovelling apology from IMF head for incorrect warnings on UK economy’.

So why the disconnect? Why is Brexit being sold as stupid and unsuccessful around the world while all the actual data says otherwise?

Why Brexit is ‘bad’

Why is there such a strong bias against leaving the EU?

A former editor of a German magazine explained it best.

The economic promise of Brexit is immense. A whole world to trade with instead of just the EU.

The political threat of not respecting a referendum is dangerous. The debate in the UK would be rancorous, or outright violent.

So why must Brexit be painted as bad?

Tanit Koch, former editor of the German magazine Bild, answered my question on the BBC’s The World This Weekend:

‘Well it seems that, during the last couple of years, and also due to Brexit, or due to the referendum, within Europe, certainly within the Brussels bubble, they have lost a bit of faith in their own appeal and their own abilities. And they are desperate for the Union not to implode or to break apart. ‘It is not so much about punishing Britain for Brexit, as some people here claim. It is an honest fear that if a precedent is set, that somebody gets a great deal out of leaving, others might follow suit.’

If Brexit goes well, other countries are lined up to follow.

Brexit poses an existential threat to the EU. That’s why they’re playing hardball.

The EU is under threat, not Britain.

If you continue to believe the rumours of Britain’s demise, you’re missing out on a rather promising investment opportunity.