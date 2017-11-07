Distant Problems, Local Consequences

As you know, today is a public holiday here in Victoria.

But that doesn’t mean we’re resting on our laurels. In fact, we’re working harder than ever.

Perhaps it was because we had a special visitor yesterday…

Left to right: James Woodburn, Jim Rickards and Callum Newman

That’s right. Jim Rickards is in town. We caught up to discuss the major themes playing out today that you as an investor need to know.

Our chat went on for more than an hour. We covered a vast number of topics…from China’s President Xi’s power play…to Trump and the US Fed…to blockchain, gold and the threat posed by North Korea.

You’ll have access to that discussion as soon as our production guys have done their job.

For now, here’s a taste of what it’s like to receive Jim’s high level intelligence as a subscriber to his private advisory Strategic Intelligence .

Here’s how Nick Hubble, Jim’s Australian editor, introduced it to readers…

‘Finance history is full of stories how distant problems caused local consequences. ‘The 2008 financial crisis harmed some of Australia’s local governments. ‘Lehman Brothers alone sold more than a billion dollars of CDOs to them, for example. ‘Lehmman went broke. ‘The failure of hedge fund Long Term Capital Management in 1998, which Jim experienced from the inside, occurred when bonds from the other side of the world began to struggle. It almost blew up the entire American financial system. ‘The small, local issue of subprime mortgages in America triggered a house price crash in Ireland and the subsequent sovereign debt crisis in Europe. ‘I’m reading a history of the Bank of England, which gradually took on its role of rescuing the financial system one panic at a time. These tended to break out in obscure places unrelated to the Bank’s business. ‘Strange how things are linked, isn’t it? ‘But it shouldn’t be. You should expect these sorts of unexpected links and consequences. Especially as an Australian, and in the modern financial world. The ability to diversify risk has ended up making us all linked together in surprising ways. ‘Australia’s economy, financial system, stock market, migration, trade balance, currency and everything else are all tied to events overseas. What can feel like distant problems do have local consequences.’

You’ll learn some of those local consequences in detail later this week.

Until then, I hope you enjoy his insight below…

A Cup Day Special: Jim’s ‘Five Links’

1. WE HAD TWO FAKE US GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN THREATS IN 2017. THIS TIME IT’S REAL.

Analysts who warn about government shutdowns in America are often viewed as the boy who cried wolf. We’ve had a few government shutdowns in recent years, most recently in 2013, and two in the 1990s.

These were considered true government shutdowns in the sense that Congress did not authorize spending for any agency, and all ‘non-essential’ government employees were put on furlough. (Critical functions such as military, TSA, postal service and air traffic control continue regardless of any shutdown).

These shutdowns don’t last long. They are usually for one political party or the other to make its point about spending priorities. They are soon compromised in the form of higher spending and a return to business as usual.

Government shutdowns, because of lack of spending authority, are different from government shutdowns due to lack of borrowing authority and the Treasury’s inability to pay its bills, or hitting the so-called ‘debt ceiling’. We had a debt ceiling shutdown in 2011. These are far more dangerous to markets because they call into question the Treasury’s ability to pay the national debt.

We’ve had two near shutdowns this year; one in March, and again at the end of September.

Both times the American Congress passed a last minute ‘continuing resolution’, or CR, that keeps government funding at current levels and keeps the doors open until a final budget can be worked out. The current CR expires on 8 December. This time the odds are high that the government actually will shut down.

Why should investors be any more concerned about this shutdown than the one in 2013 or the near misses earlier this year? There are several causes for concern. The first is that there is less room for compromise. The White House wants funding for the Wall with Mexico. Many Republican members of Congress want to defund Planned Parenthood.

The Democrats will not vote for the Wall or to defund Planned Parenthood, but do want more funding for Obamacare. There is no middle ground on any of these issues so the chance of a long shutdown is quite high.

The second reason is that this shutdown comes at a time when the US is facing an increased risk of war with North Korea, and Congress has many other tasks on its plate including tax reform, confirmation of a new Fed Chairman, the ‘Dreamers’ legislation, and more. Political dysfunction in Washington can easily spill over into markets.

As this article shows, this time the wolf may be real.

2. THE TIME TO WORRY ABOUT A CRASH IS WHEN THE EXPERTS SAY IT CAN’T HAPPEN.

Market crashes often happen not when everyone is worried about them, but when no one is worried about them. Complacency and overconfidence are good leading indicators of an overvalued market set for a correction or worse…

Prominent magazine covers are notorious for declaring a boundless bull market right at the top just before a crash or correction. Last week saw the thirtieth anniversary of the greatest one-day percentage stock market crash in US history – a 22% fall on October 19, 1987. In today’s Dow points, a 22% decline would equal a one-day drop of over 5,000 points!

I remember October 19, 1987 well. I was chief credit officer of a major government bond dealer.

We didn’t have the internet back then, but we did have trading screens with live quotes. I couldn’t believe what I was watching at first. But by 2:00 in the afternoon we were all glued to our screens. It was like being a passenger on a plane that was crashing, but you had no way out of the plane.

Our firm was fine (bonds rallied as stocks crashed), but we were concerned about counterparties going bankrupt and not being able to pay us on our winning bets in bonds.

This article uses the anniversary as an occasion for interviews about the state of the markets today. What’s troubling is that a lot of commentators said that the kind of crash that took place in 1987 couldn’t happen today and that markets were much safer.

It’s true that circuit breakers and market closures could temporarily halt a slide better than we did in 1987. But those devices buy time, they don’t solve the underlying fear and panic that causes market crashes. In any case, when I hear market pros say, ‘It can’t happen again’ it sounds to me like another market crash is just around the corner.

3. THIS MAY BE THE BIGGEST CRYPTO-CURRENCY SCAM YET.

For all the hoopla about the rising price of bitcoin, there’s a dark side that is just now being investigated thoroughly. Most market participants know that bitcoin is used for a long list of reprehensible activities including money laundering, tax evasion, arms dealing, terrorist finance, drug dealing and child pornography.

But, the story gets worse.

Even aside from illegal transactions, the bitcoin exchange market is rife with fraud. This article reports that almost 1,000,000 bitcoins worth over $5.5 billion at today’s prices have been stolen. Even larger amounts are locked up in unregulated and disreputable exchanges where they cannot easily be converted back into hard currencies such as US dollars.

When you look behind the curtain at the ‘hundreds of millions of dollars’ supposedly raised in initial coin offerings (ICOs), you discover that a lot of the ICO proceeds are paid in other cryptocurrencies. (For example, I can buy a token in one ICO using a different token acquired in an earlier transaction). The huge dollar amounts touted are just conversions using ‘market’ prices (although the markets themselves are manipulated).

There are no actual dollars, euros or yen in sight.

Just went you think the story can’t get worse, it does. This article describes an international legal shootout between two tech entrepreneurs and the head of a Swiss foundation they established to conduct their ICO. The ICO famously raised ‘$232 million’. But not really, because what they actually got was 66,000 bitcoins and 361,000 ethers worth….well, whatever they’re ‘worth’ today. You get the idea.

This ICO and the development project are a complete mess, but there’s a pony in there somewhere. Check out the complete article for all of the gory details. There’s greed, backstabbing, and technology all in one place. A great read.

4. WHEN YOUR ENEMIES TELL YOU HOW THEY PLAN TO ATTACK, BELIEVE THEM

History’s dictators, evil rulers, and terrorist chiefs all have one thing in common. They tell you what they plan to do before they do it.

There’s no better example than Adolf Hitler. In 1925, Hitler wrote a book called Mein Kampf, in which he described his plan to mobilize Germany, conquer Europe, and exterminate Jews. He was laughed at.

Ten years later he mobilized Germany, conquered Europe, and exterminated Jews just as he had promised.

Another example is Osama bin Laden. He declared war on the United States twice; once in 1996 and again in 1998. No one listened. He made clear his intention to attack the ‘far enemy’ (understood to mean the United States). In fact, under Sharia, a Muslim is required to warn his enemy in advance of a coming attack in order to give the enemy one last chance to convert to Islam so his life may be spared.

The Clinton and Bush administrations did not take bin Laden seriously until his 9/11 attacks that killed 2,996 people and wounded more than 6,000 others in three US states. Now another enemy is giving fair warning.

This article reports that North Korea has warned of its plan to detonate a hydrogen bomb in the atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean.

At a minimum, this would cause radiation poisoning and affect shipping below and planes in flight. Of course, the bigger threat is that this would confirm the existence or capacity to build an arsenal of nuclear-tipped ICBMs that could eventually kill more people than 9/11 and the Holocaust combined.

Is anyone listening? Stock markets definitely are not. Investors who ignore the clear warnings given by this latest enemy of civilization may learn the lessons of history the hard way.

5. ANOTHER WARNING FROM THE POWER ELITE – THIS TIME IT’S A CENTRAL BANK

Doom-and-gloom commentators are a dime-a-dozen. In good times and bad, you can always find someone predicting market collapse and ‘the end of the world’. Most such commentators don’t have much in the way of data or analysis to back up their claims.

They are just appealing to a small slice of the general public that has an appetite for this kind of prognostication.

Still, some analysts who warn of market risks and the potential for a systemic crisis do have a lot to back up their warnings including dynamic systems analysis, historical comparisons, and a sharp eye for what intelligence analysts call ‘indications and warnings’ of path-dependent outcomes.

The warnings most worth listening to come from the global elites themselves. They have a behind the scenes view of bank capital adequacy, increasing leverage, market complacency, and other indications and warnings of systemic risk.

This article describes the warnings of one of the most conservative and technically proficient central banks in the world – the Monetary Authority of Singapore, or MAS.

Singapore was on the front lines of the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis and was one of the ‘go to’ places for bailout money in the 2007-2008 crisis. This was when US banks knocked on the doors of sovereign wealth funds from Saudi Arabia to Shanghai for fresh cash to prop up their imploding balance sheets.

This is a warning worth listening to. It’s precisely when markets are most complacent that they are at most risk.

Regards,

Jim Rickards,

for The Daily Reckoning Australia