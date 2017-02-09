This Is Why Domino’s Pizza Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

What happened to the Domino’s Pizza share price?

Shares of Domino’s Pizza [ASX:DMP] gained over 5.2% today.

Why are DMP shares rocketing up?

The company released a new pizza themed wedding registry ‘for couples who prefer delicious melty cheese to crystal gravy boats.’

The couple can register on the website. Once they choose their eGifts they can share their wish list with family and friends. The eGifts range from pizzas to cater the bachelor party to a ‘Thank you’ pizza. And the newlywed couple can use any of them when hungry — or want to have a night off cooking.

The company had heard so many customers talking about how Domino’s was such a part of the big day and the after-hours festivities that they decided to capitalise on it.

The announcement sent shares up from $59.50 in expectation of the new service.

What now for Domino’s Pizza?

The stock has fallen 17% in a little under six months. It’s is now close to its December price. The stock hit a low on 1 February, but the stock price has rebounded almost 10% since. Domino’s keeps innovating and using the tech sector to increase sales.

It has morphed from a restaurant chain into a tech company and continues to surprise. From tracking the pizza order through GPS to using a robot to deliver pizza. I expect these aren’t the last innovations we’ll see from this company.

By Selva Freigedo