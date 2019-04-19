Easter treat for you
Happy Easter!
I hope you have the chance to take a decent break over the next few days.
This break is often a rare chance to step away from the markets and recharge as an investor.
The big money is quiet. So you should follow their lead and switch off for a couple of days.
Instead of your usual daily article, today I thought you might like to have a first look at my new YouTube video.
Just before the Western markets shut down for the break, I did some thorough analysis of the gold charts…
Investors be warned! We may need to grit our teeth over the next couple of weeks. Gold has a bumpy ride ahead.
To see what I mean, click here to watch my latest video…
In the meantime, have a fantastic Easter. After all, it’s the one time of year that chocolate for breakfast is allowed.
Until next time,
Shae Russell,
|
Australia’s ‘Miracle Economy’
WHY OUR LUCK IS ABOUT TO RUN OUT…
Australia’s recession-free economy is now a world record. We surpassed Japan’s previous record three years ago…
In fact, if you’re under 28 years old, Australia hasn’t had a recession in your lifetime…
Australia’s last recession ended in June 1991. Compared to the rest of the developed world, we breezed through the GFC, the ending of the commodities boom, the dotcom crash and the Asian financial crisis…
It’s a fascinating and insightful interview. Simply enter your email address in the box below and click ‘Send Me My FREE Report’.
Privacy Statement: We will collect and handle your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You can cancel your subscription at any time. Read our FAQ