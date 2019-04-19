Easter treat for you

Happy Easter!

I hope you have the chance to take a decent break over the next few days.

This break is often a rare chance to step away from the markets and recharge as an investor.

The big money is quiet. So you should follow their lead and switch off for a couple of days.

Instead of your usual daily article, today I thought you might like to have a first look at my new YouTube video.

Just before the Western markets shut down for the break, I did some thorough analysis of the gold charts…

Investors be warned! We may need to grit our teeth over the next couple of weeks. Gold has a bumpy ride ahead.

To see what I mean, click here to watch my latest video…

In the meantime, have a fantastic Easter. After all, it’s the one time of year that chocolate for breakfast is allowed.

Until next time, Shae Russell,

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia