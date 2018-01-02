The Epic Bull Run Coming to One Commodity

Hear that sound? That’s the engines revving as your editor gets behind the wheel of the Daily Reckoning again for the year ahead. This beast is out of the garage and ready for the open road again.

No more living off past glories. The only thing we see looking out of the windshield now is a murky picture of the future and the lure of fast money.

As always, we give it all our best guest, and promise nothing more than that. Hop in for another fun ride!

We can’t help take a quick peek in the rear view mirror. It shows us that you should be ready for action, at least.

A balanced super fund returned about 10% last year. No complaints about lack of opportunities, please. 2017 was chock full of them.

I think 2018 will be just the same, and dish up a return at least just as good, and probably better.

But I’m always looking for reasons why I might be wrong…

The same result every year for projections and predictions

You already know the most common threat bandied about: China.

I’ve trolled the papers over Christmas for the usual summaries and projections. This year I’m being particularly careful to pop them aside for future reference.

The projections are almost certain to be mostly wrong. They always are.

Markets are not just that easy. Looking back at how bad most forecasts are is one way to stay humble, and alert. The easiest thing to do in this job is look like a fool.

And if something is going to spook us, it has to come out of left field. China as a concern is now Australian as beach cricket and Olympic swimming stars.

I suppose the surprise could be that China does spook us after all these years of the doomers being wrong. We can only wait and see. But iron ore is still coasting along at a nice price over $US70. While it stays there, I will worry about other things.

It helps too when you take a peek at the big four Chinese banks and see how they’re travelling. An easy way to do that is with Global X China Financials Fund [NYSE: CHIX].

It’s a basket of Chinese banks, mostly, including the biggest bank in the world…the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. Chinese banks actually posted a very healthy return in 2017.

CHIX looks to me to still be in a healthy uptrend. Since banks are the lynchpin of any economy, that’s a further suggestion China will trundle along. That’s good news for us, especially the mining sector.

With iron ore and copper prices strong, and now even oil springing to life, the big miners have a lot of cash coming in. That will give them scope to either fund or buy up junior projects. Mergers and acquisitions will be an entertaining and interesting theme to follow this year.

2018 should prove just as lucrative as 2017

Selected junior mining stocks in lithium, cobalt and even gold took off like rockets in the second half of last year. I’d be surprised if this year was any different. There’s no guarantee it will be the same commodities though.

I definitely think drawing up a shortlist of copper stocks is a must. The supply outlook is actually appalling relative to the potential demand that could come out of China, India, and the housing boom happening in the United States.

Copper prices are setting up for an epic bull market over the next ten years. The staggering lack of investment in natural resource supply over the last ten years will bite the world harshly at some point.

Inflation is not dead, just dormant.

That means not huddling in cash. You have to generate good returns to maintain your standard of living.

Spread the risk between asset classes, by all means. Giving crypto a go is a must.

The gains you can make here are so fast, and so compelling. You have to keep your position sizing in mind, because the risks are high. Even banking a gain doesn’t make you totally easy, because storage brings its own risks and worries.

But the spice it can add to your portfolio is quite something. I read last year that most Self Managed Super Funds park their money in Telstra and the banks. That doesn’t surprise me in the slightest.

But you’re not going to make fast money in either of those. That’s why even a modest allocation to cryptos and small cap stocks is essential. The time to be taking advantage of the bull run in these is now. It won’t be like this indefinitely.

Don’t forget, the more something rises, the harder it can begin to feel to participate, because our natural tendency is to wish having bought earlier and fear buying too high.

You can’t wait for the world to look totally rosy before acting. It never will, or when it does, it will be too late to profit by then.

Regards,

Callum Newman

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia