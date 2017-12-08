All Eyes Turn to Bitcoin Futures

Blockchain. Crypto. Bitcoin. Suddenly the world is consumed with nothing else. For sure you’ve heard by now about the ASX deciding to adopt blockchain technology for its settlement system.

You know about the surge in the bitcoin price. And now we have good news from the developers working on the Lightning Network protocol. This could see bitcoin’s transaction times become instant. This is hugely important.

It almost seems redundant to say anything. Those who decided it was all too obscure, a bubble, or based off nothing, have missed an epic rally…

Just like the epic rally in oil

Anyone already in the market must have a hefty profit buffer to ride out the next big dip. Holders are going to be hard to shake out now. They’ve seen just how nuts this can go.

Every time bitcoin has dropped, it’s come back stronger. What can spook the market now? It might be governments stepping in to contain the escalating price. It could be a big ban on US exchanges or a collapse of one of them. A massive hack on millions of accounts.

I don’t know — I’m just throwing some ideas out there. I’m forcing myself to confront the bear case, because bitcoin has so much appeal in different ways to a staggering number of people.

Not only that, but the number of coins is limited. Forever. This is so important.

I mentioned my friend Brett a while back in these pages. He’s the most knowledgeable person on technology I know, both personally (not hard for him there) and from my wider reading (very hard).

He’s nailed the calls on this bitcoin rally all the way since it crossed US$5,000 the last time. Ages ago, he said to expect a liquidity spike in bitcoin, like oil did in 2007-08.

We’re probably seeing that now. We can’t be certain. It could be people running ahead of the futures trading to begin next week. Bitcoin might get dumped once this starts happening.

All we can do for now is just watch what happens next.

All eyes — when they’re not looking at the BTC price — turn to next week when those futures begin trading.

Now that will be a day to remember, so mark it down in your calendar. In theory, investors will easily be able to ‘short’ bitcoin. That means they can profit from it going down.

It’s a brave trader who goes against this freight train, however. It would be easy to look at a chart of bitcoin and assume that what goes up like that has to come down in the same way.

Don’t do that.

Don’t step in front of the freight train

I remember when my colleague, Jim Rickards, was in our Melbourne office the other week. When he mentioned paying US$7,000 a bitcoin, the scorn in his voice was palpable.

Bitcoin is now over US$17,000.

That could have been an expensive lesson that shorting a rising market is high risk.

Ask Jim Chanos. He’s Wall Street’s most famous short seller. Back in the tech boom of the late 90s, he shorted one of the big tech names at the time at something like US$8.

It went to US$80. It’s been a while since I read about that. From memory, he was ‘right’, and the stock later collapsed. But not before he was down millions and for a very long time.

I like sleeping at night. That’s not a trade I’d take.

The feedback I’m getting from contacts over in the United States is that institutional money wants to come into this market in a big way.

There are lots of reasons for this. It’s not just about bitcoin itself. Look a little wider, and consider it from a fund manager’s perspective. Bonds yield practically nothing everywhere. Stocks are expensive, at the very least. The same is true of property. Bitcoin is also uncorrelated to these asset classes.

The other factor is the lack of volatility that has defined this entire year on Wall Street.

This may not immediately mean that much to you.

But 2017 has seen the second lowest year of volatility since 1927.

The VIX index (also known as the market’s ‘fear’ gauge) has also gone to its lowest point in history this year. It was no isolated occurrence, either. The VIX has gone below 10 79 times between January and November 2017.

The VIX only did this on nine days in the 27 years previous to this.

Low volatility is a nightmare for quant funds, and the trading desks of major banks and investment firms.

That’s because they thrive in markets that move in large percentages, both up and down.

I see a bright future for crypto from this alone. Go here to learn more.

Regards,

Callum Newman

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia