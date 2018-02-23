Where to Find the Big Stock Trades

Spare a thought for the desperate people of Venezuela

Why the good time for Qantas might not last

Plus, why a gain is never yours until it’s in your pocket

Amidst the happy earnings season here in Australia, we should probably spare a thought for the people of Venezuela right now.

Bloomberg reports that the oil industry — the only thing the country has going for it — is collapsing from workers too exhausted and weak to do their jobs properly.

That’s because they’re starving. The food supply in the country is minimal and the currency has collapsed from hyperinflation. The regime there has turned the entire country into a failed state.

It’s just another tragic example of how a country blessed in natural resources can be reduced to penury under autocratic government.

Poverty is never the natural state of the world. There are only three things we need to create wealth: Land, labour and capital. Only the idiocy of manmade laws and corrupted human nature can turn a country as resource-rich as Venezuela into what it is today…

Will China move to save Venezuela?

And yet we hear so little about this. Surely this is a humanitarian crisis? But there no whispers of regime change or help, as far as the powers that be are concerned.

They don’t seem to mind interfering everywhere else, so why not here? I have no idea. Presumably, there’s no geopolitical significance to Venezuela.

That might say something about the oil industry right now. There was a time when a crumbling energy supply coming out of Venezuela might have caused angst in the world. But the US shale revolution is pouring out so much oil and gas that the US has the luxury of not caring quite so much.

I’m not sure how long such a benign state of affairs can last. One concern is that the ongoing tension in the Middle East could cause oil prices to spike. The second is that China and India are going to stay very thirsty for oil in the foreseeable future.

Venezuela — with no great love of the US — was a handy source of supply here. Let’s keep an eye on this to see if Chinese firms or the government do something to stem the chaos happening here.

It’s also worth following oil right now because it’s possible — and I’m only speculating here — that Qantas could be setting up as a great short at some point in the future.

I know, I know. Qantas has just announced a great profit and share buyback. It might even pay some tax next year! I’m also positive on economic growth.

Good for them. But a massive expense for Qantas is fuel costs. A big nasty spike in oil would not be welcome.

Admittedly, this is unlikely — but it is a possibility. The only reason I bring it up now is that it hurts to look the other way when everything is looking wonderfully rosy.

Actually, I should have done the same thing with one of the stocks on my buy list for Small Cap Alpha!

Adios to a failed trade

Instead of closing out a trade for a 300% gain in December, as instinct told me, I held on…for a little too long. The whole shebang unravelled in under a month. Mr Market sure can move fast. We’ve now booked our first sale…and at a loss at that!

I was offered some small comfort from a letter I received yesterday. A (presumably) young man dropped me a line to say that he cashed in the trade before the end of last year and put the money towards his first house.

This is the wild ride of the small cap world. You sure can make money fast…but it’s never yours until it’s in your pocket.

But we’ll ride high again at some point. The share market throws up opportunities all the time.

The hard part is actually filtering out some of the options, because I see so many.

You wouldn’t know this if you take your cues from the mainstream press. They like to report on low wage growth and slow GDP, and what the Reserve Bank says.

This stuff is entirely irrelevant to what’s happening in the share market. If investors get excited about a stock, they’ll bid it up. They don’t give a damn about what’s happening to the general price level, or in Barnaby Joyce’s bedroom.

Don’t forget that the Aussie market is shrugging off the big drop on 7 February. The market is beginning to creep up again.

That’s a healthy sign for the rest of the year. Get on board for the ride here.

