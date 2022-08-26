Find Your Refuge in This Financial Storm

Are you feeling that balancing your budget nowadays is more difficult than last year?

Do you sense that the economy is struggling and that it could get worse?

Central banks around the world are aggressively raising interest rates, causing many to feel the screws tightening on them.

There’s already rising food, electricity, gas and petrol prices, and now there’s rising mortgage repayments to contend with.

Renters are not feeling much relief either, as properties quickly disappear off the market and rental prices are spiking.

I believe most of the population would agree that the economy is heading in the wrong direction.

To those who can balance their budgets better now than last year, drop me a line as I’d love to learn your secret!

As would many of us, I’m sure.

Everything in the wrong place

It’s not difficult to point out who is responsible for the situation the world finds itself in right now.

They’re the ones who told you that inflation was transitory and that there’s no recession because they changed the definition.

They’re the people who told us to make sacrifices amidst rising prices and a global shortage of necessities.

And they’re the people who told us that this is the perfect time for The Fourth Industrial Revolution and to bring about a new future to save the world from the ravages of climate change.

The absurdities of what I would call ‘the global ruling class’ are what brought us here.

They promise us a thriving world but deliver quite the opposite.

A thriving world is one of an abundance of resources, healthy trading between nations, businesses and individuals increasing wealth for the broader proportion of the population, equal opportunity for all, and a bright outlook for the future.

We instead have inflation, a crippled global supply chain, the shift of wealth from the vast majority to a tiny minority of rent-seekers, false equality (equality of outcomes) that leads to division and strife, and a dim outlook for the future.

It’s literally everything the world shouldn’t be…

But you won’t feel a thing because they’ll control the flow of information and act as the arbiter of what is the truth.

If you feel something’s wrong, then it’s your problem. You mustn’t disagree because they know best. After all, they control the scoreboard and the field.

The withering power of fear

The ruling class has long used their media machine to breed fear into the population. It’s meant to steer us into a mindset that eventually drives our actions, instinctively drawing to short-term survival rather than long-term peace of mind.

And there’s no shortage of it.

Nowadays it’s on the ‘monkeypox pandemic’, supply chain shortages, increase in violence and social unrest due to ‘racial discrimination’ and ‘right-wing extremist views’, the existential threat of climate change, and the increasing number of people who believe in ‘fake news and misinformation’ (whatever goes against their official narrative).

And until people in greater numbers snap out of swallowing this fear, it could get worse.

The world is currently holding its breath on what to expect regarding our current financial system.

Doesn’t matter that it’s built on unsound money.

Never mind that a cartel takes something of lower value and pretends it’s worth more (fraud and counterfeit). Or that it lends this to others with interest attached (usury).

The longer it remains in the system, the greater the debt and enslavement of many by the few.

These days, such is the weight of debt in this world that the slaves are beholden to every utterance of their masters who got into their position through deception and its perpetuation.

The Jackson Hole Summit and why market investors should stop listening

There’s no Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting this month. Instead, there’s a summit held at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to discuss future plans and the direction of monetary policy.

Investors, whether institutional or private, are glued to what these bankers will say about when interest rate rises will end, their economic projections, and other issues. The markets will no doubt move to respond to their speeches.

The people perpetuate the disasters that the experts create through their central planning and its poor track record. It takes two hands to clap.

Consider this…

You make your financial decisions to borrow and take positions in the asset market by taking the guidance of these central bankers.

The central bankers have a poor track record of making projections — whether by incompetence or malice. They’re also likely to act in their own interest and for those that got them into the position, which you have literally no part in.

You can imagine the outcome, right? It won’t be pretty for you.

So you double down and listen to them once again, hoping this time things will turn out in your favour. By now, you’re likely deeper in debt and have less at your disposal.

What’s that saying about insanity — doing the same thing while expecting a different result?

There’s a better way to play this game.

More of us ought to stop listening to central bankers.

Your refuge is where they don’t want you to go

The only reason you ought to pay attention to what the Fed (or any members of the ‘global ruling class’ for that matter) say is to know what they want, and then take the opposite direction.

The Fed and other central banks have plans for a central bank digital currency (CBDC). It’s basically fiat currency in a digital blockchain but complete with tracking and controls to ensure you can participate only if you fully submit to them.

It’s a digital dog-leash.

The threat to its success is if people choose not to take part and participate in an alternative economy.

The central bankers have talked down on gold, decentralised cryptos, and demonise anyone who sees a future in these.

I guess you have your answer already.

But you don’t want to go it alone.

Why not let us link you up with fellow travellers on this journey in search of a refuge in the upcoming storm?

If you like gold, join me here.

God bless,





Brian Chu,

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia