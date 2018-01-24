The Future of Blockchain Technology

Over the last few days, we’ve explored how blockchain technology is going to change the world.

It helps to remember that blockchain tech itself is still developing and changing as it grows, too.

The amount of talent and capital pouring in this direction means this won’t stop anytime soon.

There’ll be winners and losers…no doubt about it.

Below, my colleague James Altucher shows you some of that future being built right now…and a US stock he thinks will benefit from it.

That doesn’t mean it’s automatically a buy, by the way.

My suggestion to take advantage of the blockchain disruption is to look at much smaller companies than the one below.

These offer a much bigger potential payoff. But more on that tomorrow!

For now, listen to James to see why you should be interested in the first place…

Regards,

Callum Newman

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia

The Future of Blockchain Technology

By James Altucher

2017 was a landmark year for cryptocurrencies.

The overall value of all cryptocurrencies skyrocketed 3,400%, and it seemed like you couldn’t open a newspaper or turn on the news without hearing stories about digital currency.

More importantly, 2017 brought the word ‘bitcoin’ into the mainstream vocabulary.

A doctor I met with recently told me about an 85-year-old patient who refused to stop checking the price of bitcoin periodically during the course of a procedure.

Now, as far as life-changing technologies go, digital currency and blockchains are up there.

However, for all of its promise, much of the discussion regarding bitcoin in 2017 has revolved around price.

That’s because many investors are more interested in gambling with digital currencies than anything else.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though.

As more people become familiar with digital currencies and begin to own them, increases in adoption and acceptance are likely right around the corner.

Additionally, the technology is still evolving. This means that the tremendous gains in digital currencies so far could be eclipsed by even bigger gains yet to come.

That being said, the runaway growth of digital currency markets in 2017 has created many scams and useless currencies, which are valued far higher than they should be.

Many of the smaller scam currencies, some of which have seen breathtaking growth, will see a massive correction — and effectively disappear in 2018.

Ultimately, we’re just getting started.

With digital currencies just now scratching at the surface of their full potential, 2018 is poised to create some major opportunities as markets respond and adjust to these massive economic trends.

Today, I’m providing some insight into a major new technology that could change the way blockchains operate.

The future of blockchain

One of the big technologies that could completely change the dynamics of cryptocurrency markets is a technology called proof of Stake.

Proof of stake has long been a holy grail for many in the cryptocurrency community. That’s because it provides a more secure and efficient way to maintain the network than the current mining standard, called proof of work.

In order to understand proof of stake and why it’s important, it’s helpful to have some background on the purpose of crypto mining and how it currently works.

Here’s a quick refresher…

In the old world, banks were responsible for keeping records of how much money everyone had. This system works because if we give a bank $100 to hold on to, we trust that the bank will be able to return that amount (less interest and fees) at some point in the future.

Bitcoin and other digital currencies replace this mechanism with a record called the blockchain.

The blockchain is a special type of record that keeps track of how much currency everyone has in their account.

The blockchain is a public record; anything recorded on the blockchain is publicly visible to everyone.

Let’s say I send $10 to Steven. The blockchain will update its records to remove $10 from my account and place $10 in Steven’s account. Everyone can see this transaction. In order to maintain some privacy, the blockchain uses account numbers instead of names.

More importantly, the blockchain is stored on computers around the world and maintained by a community of volunteers called ‘miners’.

Anyone, anywhere, can become a miner. All it takes is the right equipment and an internet connection.

Every miner is expected to keep the same copy of the record. So, when I send $10 to Steven, every miner updates their records at the same time.

In order to prevent anyone from lying, mining requires everyone to have the same record. (If I ask 100 people what colour is the sky — and 99 say blue but one person says brown — I can pretty quickly figure out who’s lying.)

However, miners aren’t keeping the bitcoin network safe out of the kindness of their hearts.

For their efforts, miners are compensated with currency.

Now, the way that miners are compensated is sort of like a contest.

That’s where we get to the terms ‘proof of work’ and ‘proof of stake’.

Let’s break down the difference now.

When honesty pays off

In proof of work, miners are competing to solve a puzzle. For bitcoin, the puzzles are completed roughly every 10 minutes. The first miner to solve the puzzle gets a prize.

Why are miners getting paid to sit around and solve puzzles all day?

Well, in proof of work, the puzzles serve a very important purpose. They keep everyone honest.

Since it’s a contest, my chance of winning using only one computer is usually small. Heck, even the chance of one supercomputer solving the puzzle is one in 990,000.

That’s why most miners join pools, similar to an office lottery pool.

And on bitcoin, the winner gets 12.5 bitcoin for solving the puzzle (at today’s valuations, this is obviously a lot of money).

Here’s the wrinkle though: The prize can only be claimed using the latest and most accurate version of the blockchain.

Since the blockchain is public, all the other miners can quickly check to see if I’m telling the truth. If a miner tries to lie or cheat, they’ll quickly be exposed.

For miners, the choice is obvious. They want to be as honest as possible, all of the time, so they get to keep the prize money.

Without a doubt, the system is brilliant in its design and execution.

However, there are some serious flaws. These puzzles are inefficient to solve. Running a computer to solve complex maths puzzles has real costs in terms of electricity and time.

For this reason (among others I won’t get into right now), Ethereum is investigating a switch in 2018 to proof of stake.

As an oversimplification, proof of stake, or PoS, replaces the work done by mining with voting performed by users.

These users, called validators, put their money where their mouth is by betting on what they believe will be the true blockchain.

Validators who try to manipulate the blockchain will lose their wager, while honest validators will receive rewards for their work — similar to interest payments.

Proof of stake not only has the potential to make cryptocurrencies cheaper to use (since users indirectly pay for the energy consumed by miners), but it also has the potential to make the whole system safer and faster.

However, mining will not be replaced immediately.

But either way, 2018 could shape up to be a monumental year for Ethereum and the broader cryptocurrency community.

Crypto mining isn’t the only thing evolving, however.

There are certain companies using blockchain to take their businesses to the next level.

Let me give you one example, here in the US…

UPS embraces blockchain

There are few feelings that compare with receiving a package you ordered from Amazon.

And more often than not, those packages are delivered in the US by UPS [NYSE:UPS].

UPS should’ve been one of the high flyers of 2017. The company is well positioned to take advantage of the secular trends of increasing ecommerce and globalisation.

However, a strong US dollar hurt the company’s international businesses. And UPS stock currently trades at a small premium above the January 2017 price.

Despite the lousy stock performance in 2017, UPS has an ace up its sleeve. The company announced in November that it would be joining an alliance for the development of blockchain technology for the shipping industry.

Shipping has often been cited as one of the major industries that could benefit from blockchain. Existing global shipping is extremely inefficient, requiring multiple handoffs from one party to another.

These inefficiencies not only add additional costs, but often result in fraud and theft within the supply chain.

As the leader in global supply chain management solutions, UPS is uniquely positioned to develop and market blockchain software for supply chains.

Apart from its blockchain aspirations, the company benefits from a strong underlying business in shipping and logistics.

As I mentioned earlier, UPS is poised to benefit from growing ecommerce sales. According to the company, online purchases are expected to grow by nearly 12% annually through 2020.

To meet demand from online shopping, the company has been investing heavily in technology and infrastructure.

For example, over the past 10 years, UPS has made significant investments in its route optimisation software, Orion. Since 2016, the Orion program has helped the company achieve over $400 million in overall savings. The company expects this number to grow further to reach $200 million annually in 2019.

The company is also investing heavily in automation and robotics. It intends to bring 50-70 new development projects online in the next three to five years.

However, this is just the tip of the iceberg. The delivery company has also expressed interest in leveraging drones and integrating self-driving trucks to further reduce costs over time.

These operational improvements are critical, as they give UPS a cost advantage over smaller competitor FedEx.

Finally, the company offers a dividend that has consistently increased over time. Currently, the stock yields just over 3% and has grown over 8% annually since 2013.

As an established company with significant brand recognition, scale, and operational expertise, UPS is truly in a class of its own when it comes to the shipping industry.

With its recent endorsement of a shipping industry blockchain, the company has further demonstrated its commitment to developing technologies that improve its strategic positioning.

Takeaway: Given the significant technology investments, positive tailwinds from growing ecommerce sales, and the dividend, I’m largely bullish on UPS.

Regards,

James Altucher,

Contributing Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia