Globalists Self-Destructing in 3, 2, 1…

We’ve had more than just a taste of globalist schemes in recent times. To the many that cherish liberty, it seems like there’s no way out from the encroaching tyranny. For a while, I felt somewhat discouraged about the fate that the world was facing. But what made me change my perspective? It was watching this new agenda run into the brick wall of the public refusing to consent. It comes in many forms. And it’s satisfying to watch…

I’ve been enjoying this show, watching it from a position of relative safety by being debt-free and reducing my dependency on their system.

If you’re in a similar position to me, sit back and enjoy this article. If you’re feeling anxious about what’s happening around us, I hope this article provides some much-needed encouragement.

Globalist agenda — insufferable, in-your-face but quietly fizzles away

As much as you’re conditioned to believe that the top echelons of society, from all walks of life have your best interest in mind, and that the public is fully on board with their grandiose plans, I’m here to slash that illusion.

How can you tell? Look at how hard these people are pushing their ideas onto you.

Think about those ‘safe and effective’ vaccines they were making everyone take in the past two years or so.

It was plastered on billboards everywhere; it was in the back of the bathroom door in a public cubicle. You heard it on the news and in commercials.

Well, where are they now? The take-up rate after the second dose in Australia plummeted. They quietly phased out reporting the statistics late last year.

Oh, and did you know they’ve quietly withdrawn the AstraZeneca vaccine from Australia (check out this announcement from the Department of Health and Aged Care website)?

I thought not…

And I reckon this is the pattern in which every aspect of their agenda will follow.

The harsh reality of cost and efficiency hammers the green energy agenda

Moving along, let’s look at how well the push to reduce the impact of climate change has fared in recent times.

Remember how electric vehicles (EVs) are the way of the future? There’s a push by international governments around the world to phase out fossil fuel-powered vehicles by 2035.

There are a good number of EV owners that are experiencing buyer’s remorse after living the reality of trying to recharge a car in a brutal winter in cities going through brownouts. And not to mention that insurance companies are likely to charge higher premiums — or even refuse to cover — for these vehicles, as they may need to be written off in even a minor accident if the battery pack is damaged.

DEI in a hurry to D-I-E

Aside from climate change, there’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). The initial vision of this agenda sounded noble.

I mean, who doesn’t want society to support diversity in people, ideas, and culture?

However, it seems like this was a nice package wrapped around a seriously flawed and insidious movement aimed at inverting society and causing irreparable discord.

Several multinational companies have been pushing some rather wild marketing campaigns to promote this, except, recently, it’s moved to what is bordering on distastefulness and sheer absurdity.

Take women’s sports. Not only are their records being broken by men in many events, their place as a role model and brand ambassador is threatened.

You may’ve heard of how a biological male turned female, Dylan Mulvaney, has recently become the brand ambassador for Bud Light beer and Nike sports shoes. And, not surprisingly, the public backlash has been harsh and it could cost these companies billions of dollars’ worth of shareholder value due to plummeting sales and boycotts.

This is somehow meant to be progress for society, right? Move over women, let a man dressed and donned up like you do a better job!

I can top it off with something even funnier. In China, there’s recently been a move to replace female lingerie models with males because, this way, it won’t interfere with the social mores over there!

Take a look for yourself here.

Anyway, it looks like we’re finally reaching the end of this absurdity…

Central banks could put an end to the globalist agenda

The ties between globalists and central banks are very close. Just look at how they’re frequent attendees of various global summits.

However…

I’m not sure if they’re aware of it, but central banks have implemented monetary policy decisions in the past year that are sure to destroy the globalist agenda.

Why is that?

Because higher interest rates mean less room for pet projects and destructive spending. It’s back to basics when there’s greater competition to access capital. This also means government officials, corporate boards, institutional heads, and individual households need to ration their capital and seek to maximise returns.

When capital is scarce and your competitors are pulling their finger out to deliver real value, those institutions that continue to monkey around with silly agendas will face the heat.

If you don’t deliver, there’s the door!

Many in Silicon Valley have realised this in the past year. The era of easy money gave way to knuckling down and earning your keep. Management became ruthless in cutting their staff. No cries of discrimination could save them…they were excess baggage that deserved to be let go.

And I believe as the belt tightens globally, these globalists will realise they tightened their own noose.

It’s a big drop below for them…take a deep breath!

God bless,

Brian Chu,

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia