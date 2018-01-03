Gold Rumbles As War Beckons

I like a pleasant surprise in the morning, like a cooked breakfast. But I’ll take what we got this morning instead. A 10% rise in bitcoin is not a bad way to wake up.

Bitcoin needed a bit of good news. It got it thanks to US billionaire Peter Thiel. I cited him a few months ago. Thiel said at the time that he was positive on bitcoin.

He didn’t put a figure out at the time, but now we know he was having more than just a warm fuzzy feeling.

The Wall Street Journal reports that his funds took something around a US$15-$20 million position in mid 2017. That’s now gone up at least 500%.

Thiel is still holding, as far as we know.

They don’t come much shrewder than Peter Thiel…

Get Bitcoin exposure on the

ASX here soon

Good news elsewhere. If you don’t have any exposure to bitcoin yourself, it’s about to get a little easier here in Australia.

A bitcoin investment company is due to list on the ASX this quarter. It’s called XBT Investments. It will actually hold bitcoin futures, rather than the actual coins, to bypass ASX restrictions.

But there’s no doubt this will be a welcome addition to our investment arsenal. Cryptocurrency exchanges are so bogged down in demand that it’s taking forever for them to process new clients. Storing your coins brings hassles.

This might suit your style more, depending on the fee.

There’s a lot of kinks to iron out in the cryptocurrency space. That shows you how young the whole market is. It’s confusing to begin, and takes time to learn the ropes.

That’s why you need to get moving now if you haven’t already. As they say, luck follows the prepared mind.

Look at the potential gains. Ripple, now the second largest coin in terms of market cap, is up 30,000%. It’s up 800% in the last three weeks.

Shares are beginning to look like donkeys plodding along next to greyhounds. Of course, crypto comes with much higher risk. But the gains are so compelling even a small stake can build into something really big.

As stories of the big rises continue to circulate, it’s going to draw more people into the market. Make sure you’re one of them if you aren’t already.

There’s more to crypto than just Bitcoin.

Bloomberg points out that bitcoin’s reputation for serving the underworld and undesirable might be fading fast. That’s because those looking to avoid leaving a trace are moving on to other coins like Monero and Zcash.

These coins use different methods to emphasise privacy. That’s a legitimate use case to invest in. After all, that was part of gold’s appeal for hundreds of years.

Speaking of which…

Gold is on the move right now

Gold is rising strongly lately. That’s interesting. Theoretically, an outlook of rising interest rates should suppress gold. That’s because it doesn’t yield anything, and therefore the holding cost gets bigger as rates go up.

Regardless, gold made a low of US$1238 on December 11, and has since shot up over $US1300. It’s only had one down day the whole time.

Gold stocks here in Australia are rumbling right now. You might like to keep an eye on some for a short term trade.

In Aussie dollar terms, gold is nudging close to $1700.

That’s very good margins for most gold producers at that price. If gold can keep going, it can become a bonanza.

It just might. Two things make me think this. One is the ‘flat’ yield curve. While the US Fed is raising short term rates, the long term rate – as represented by the 10 year US government bond – is still low. It’s barely budged since 2016.

That means the cost of holding gold is probably not as prohibitive at first glance.

The second is the market might be pricing in a coming war. But it’s not with North Korea. I’m talking about Iran.

Is this why oil is rising too?

The US is clearly trying to isolate Iran. Apparently ‘US officials’ are considering further sanctions against the country. That’s if the Iranian government cracks down because of the recent demonstrations in the country.

US sanctions are probably most of the reason these people are demonstrating in the first place. But what I found interesting is this, from the Wall Street Journal…

‘The new U.S. sanctions would be imposed under existing authority to respond to human-rights violations.’

Hey, I’m confused. The US is happy to sell weapons and other military equipment to Saudi Arabia.

You know, that’s the country waging a war in Yemen that’s put 7 million people on the brink of starvation, according to Amnesty International.

Or the one the United Nations is calling to stop imprisoning people whose only crime is to disagree with the regime there?

I guess that’s all ok.

We can’t have the Iranian government cracking down on protests. No sir.

2018 might bring a lot of things, but peace won’t be one of them.

Regards,

Callum Newman

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia