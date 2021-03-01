Gold, Silver, and the Metals to Watch in 2021 with Nick Frappell (Global GM of ABC Bullion)

Gold expert and Daily Reckoning Australia editor, Shae Russell, interviews the Global General Manager of ABC Bullion, Nick Frappell.

She asks him for his take on the current gold price trend and his view on the outlook for the gold market. He talks about bond yields, the Biden administration, as well as the AUD/USD pair and its impact on gold. Nick discusses the Ichimoku Cloud and believes the overall trend in gold is still bullish while it’s hitting support at the moment.

Shae also speaks with him about the recent hype around silver and gets Nick’s insight on the silver market, including the technicals for the silver price moving forward.

Nick then provides insight into which metals to watch in 2021, watch the video to learn more…

