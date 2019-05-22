Google Just Broke China

Shae Russell’s first foray into the wide world of financial markets began more than a decade ago. As a consultant at a derivatives brokering firm, she helped clients navigate the complex world of derivatives and technical analysis.



Over the past eight years, Shae’s worked as an analyst on some of Australia’s most widely-read financial investment newsletters, including Gold Stock Trader and Markets and Money. Now she joins the team at Fat Tail Media as co-editor of The Daily Reckoning Australia.



Shae, an avid gold investor, also works alongside Jim Rickards as his Australian analyst for Strategic Intelligence, an advisory dedicated to showing Aussie investors how to read and take advantage of global macro trends.