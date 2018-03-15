Why Google’s Power Play Should Worry You

Have you ever said: ‘I’ll just Bing it’?

Me neither.

I bet you google things all the time, though. The weather. Time zone differences between two cities. Ways to get sunflower bulbs to grow…perhaps even how to change the oil in your car.

Somehow in the last decade, google became a verb. To the point where we make a distinction between Google (the search engine itself) and google (searching via Google).

We no longer just search for things on the web, we google them. And, if you’re like me, chances are you only use Google…

How many people use Yahoo!, Bing, Baidu, or even Dogpile?

According to Smart Insights, 75% of the world’s population uses Google as the search engine of choice. Leaving Baidu, Yahoo! and Bing to fight over the scraps.

Share of Search Engine Market Worldwide

Source: Smart Insights

With so many of us using Google, we allowed the company to become the giant of the internet.

Google’s user friendly — and often highly accurate — results ensures that people keep coming back to Google over competitor search engines.

At the beginning, Google was anti-corporation. The founders presented an air of anti-government, anti-power, and being in favour of the ‘little guy’.

Yet as they amassed more and more users, and more and more advertisers — their sole source of income — something changed. Suddenly the dollars keeping the business alive became more important.

This growing power of Google altered the company. That’s not to say Google is evil — it’s just plain manipulative.

During the 2016 US election, Google was accused of altering search engine results to favour presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The search engine giant still showed results for all candidates. But the accusation was that when people searched for Clinton, Google revealed less aggressive or negative results compared to Donald Trump.

Of course, Google denies this.

But the idea of a powerful company — promoting their preferred candidate isn’t new.

In late 19th century, Western Union had a similar sort of market monopoly. They controlled much of the communications system in the US. In the lead up to the 1876 US election, Western Union favoured positive over negative stories for candidate Rutherford B Hayes.

All the positive stories for Hayes found themselves on the front page. The negative ones were pushed to the back pages.

The point is, the dominant company at the time abused their power to give their preferred candidate the upper hand.

Yet, in spite of this subtle abuse of power from Google, Donald Trump won.

Nonetheless, Google’s outright power play should concern you.

Take Google’s recent move to ban advertising with initial coin offerings and cryptocurrencies. Neither of these will be allowed to be advertised on Google ads.

Google are doing this under the pretence of consumer protection. Yet true consumer protection is where you take steps to inform and educate yourself.

Here’s the rub: Whether cryptocurrencies are right for you is for you to decide.

Ultimately, however, Google has the right to decide what you can and can’t see on its platform.

Google is meant to be an independent third party tool to find information. Yet Google has decided to take their dominant position in the search engine market and impose their views on you.

Which means Google is simply yet another global institution jumping on the centralised power bandwagon.

They’re really just following in the footsteps of central bankers and governments.

Kind regards,

Shae Russell,

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia