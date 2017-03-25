The Greatest Income Strategy You’ve Never Heard Of

Few investors remember 2007–09 fondly. The ASX 200 lost almost half its value, hitting a low of 3344 points in February 2009.

But not everyone came out of the crisis a loser.

Had you sat out of the market in the lead up to the crash, you were staring at the best opportunity to buy stocks in 30 years.

For the select group of visionaries in this position, 2007–09 was a time of feasting. The average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, like the market itself, halved. The Aussie market hadn’t seen anything like it since 1980.

Of course, timing is everything in the markets.

In hindsight, it’s easy to see that 2007–09 was a massive opportunity to invest in stocks. But when fear grips investors, the selling is often brutal, and quick. Panic rarely leads to rational, long-term decision making.

Yet we can’t blame investors. Anticipating what the market will do next is fraught with danger. And trying to pick the top or bottom is an exercise in frustration.

More often than not, you’ll get it spectacularly wrong.

With so many factors to account for, gauging a stock’s true value is challenging at the best of times.

Yet what if you never had to think about what the market would do next?

What if you could generate income from stocks you wanted to own without caring about whether they were overpriced?

And what if you could buy them at a price you wanted to pay?

Confused?

It’s fine if you are. Like you, most people are completely unaware of this little-known stock-trading technique. But we’re convinced it’s one of the best — and least exploited — income-generating strategies on the market.

Read on for more…

The king of all income-generating strategies

As with dividends, this cash-generating strategy is a way to earn a passive income from big Aussie stocks.

Unlike dividends, however, which companies generally pay out twice a year, this strategy is multi-faceted.

It allows you to extract money from the market within as little as two minutes, anytime you want. And you don’t even have to own the stocks you trade!

In fact, you could make hundreds of dollars from the market ‘on tap’.

But here’s the catch. The strategy also allows you to build stakes in Australia’s biggest companies for a price you’re willing to pay.

Here’s how it works:

First, you select the blue-chip stocks you’d want to own if you were buying. For this strategy to work best, you want to stick with the bigger stocks on the ASX. You should feel comfortable owning shares in these companies in any market — up, down, or sideways.

The trick here is to hone in on the stocks you believe to be overpriced .

Let’s take the example of Commonwealth Bank of Australia [ASX:CBA].

Say you want to buy CBA stock, but you find its $84 price tag too expensive.

No problem. You make a trade using this strategy.

The moment you do, you receive a premium for doing so. These payouts may be $120 or $340, or even more in some cases.

Should the trade go your way, you walk away with the money for basically doing nothing. The only thing is, you wouldn’t own any CBA stock.

Why? Because the brilliance of this strategy is that you’re not in it to buy stocks. You’re in it to collect premiums — dividends on demand, if you will.

Buying CBA, or any stock you like, is your ‘fall back’ in case the trade doesn’t go your way .

But, as far as setbacks go, this is as good as they come.

Should the trade go against you, you’d still keep the payout. But you’d also now own CBA stock for a price you were happy to own it at. That’s because, in order for you to ‘lose’ this trade, the stock price needs to fall. Should that happen, you’d end up buying the stock at the lower price you were happy to pay from the outset. If this isn’t enough, you also get the added benefit of receiving CBA’s dividend payouts.

There are few win-win situations in the market, but this is as close as you’ll get to one.

Normally, when things sound too good to be true, they are. We felt the same way before we saw this strategy in action. Generating cash in the market really is that simple. See for yourself here.

Our colleague, Matt Hibbard, has been using this strategy for 18 months now.

He has a 96.3% success rate.

And though we think this strategy speaks for itself, it would be remiss of us not to mention that Warren Buffett has been using it for decades.

And yet so few people are taking advantage of it.

Do yourself a favour today and discover is perhaps the greatest income-generating strategy in the markets. You’ll never look at income investing the same way again.

Don’t delay. Go here now to learn more.

