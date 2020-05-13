Horizon Minerals Breaks Ground to Lift Share Price (ASX:HRZ)

It’s a tough time for many businesses. Most are struggling to get their operations back up and running, let alone think about new projects.

Not Horizon Minerals Ltd [ASX:HRZ] though. They were lucky enough to announce that their gold mine (Boorara) in WA is now officially up and running.

A much welcome development that has helped lift the HRZ share price today amidst a falling market.

Timed to perfection

While Horizon is certainly a junior miner, getting to the production stage is a massive feat.

It has taken a lot of time and money to get to where they are today. But even more impressive, is the timing of this opening.

As their Managing Director, Jon Price, commented:

‘The commencement of mining at Boorara is a signifcant milestone for the Company enabling gold production and cash generation in 2020 at a time of record high Australian dollar gold prices.’

Horizon couldn’t have picked a better time to get the greenlight to mine. Finding a way to not only make money during a pandemic, but also at record gold prices.

If all goes to plan, they could see free cash flow of $7.1 million over the upcoming financial year. That is if gold prices hold out at their current level.

Given the wider macroeconomic situation, that could be a very real possibility. In fact, we could even see gold prices edge even higher if the pandemic and/or markets take a turn for the worse.

No doubt that would have shareholders rubbing their hands with glee. And they wouldn’t be the only ones.

