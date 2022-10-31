By Fat Tail Investment Research

Daily Reckoning Australia
Home | Debt, Credit & Currencies | Australian Dollar | Housing Halloween Horror Show? Nope!

Housing Halloween Horror Show? Nope!

By ,

My personal view is the bear market of 2022 is over and it’s time to accumulate shares for the next few years. I know. I know. Ukraine is unresolved. Aussie energy prices are predicted to be a mess. Housing is going to crater…or so they say. The market is looking beyond those issues now, in my view.

You win some, you lose some.

The other week, I speculated that the market could rally with so much bad news already baked in.

I also made the case that the iron ore price was holding up a lot better than most of the market thought possible.

We’re getting a market rally…but the iron ore price is now crumbling as the pressure really comes on.

BHP, Rio, and Fortescue are copping it between the legs, but there’s momentum in the banks.

It seems like the Aussie market can never get the two big twin engines firing at the same time.

The market certainly wrong-footed me on Friday.

I had some call options on the XJO Index but sold them halfway through Friday’s dud action.

I woke up the next morning to see the US markets had surged! Those calls would have surged in value today.

Like I said, you win some…and lose some!

However, it proves a point to me. Now is the time to become constructive rather than defensive again.

My personal view is the bear market of 2022 is over and it’s time to accumulate shares for the next few years.

I know. I know. Ukraine is unresolved. Aussie energy prices are predicted to be a mess. Housing is going to crater…or so they say.

The market is looking beyond those issues now, in my view.

That reminds me…

I get The Economist delivered every week. They had a classic front cover for the edition just gone.

Check it out:


Fat Tail Investment Research

Source: The Economist

[Click to open in a new window]

I say ‘classic’ because this is almost certainly a contrarian indicator that the slowdown in housing is priced in, obviously, and certainly won’t be a ‘horror show’.

The Economist’s front page has good form as a contrarian indicator in recent years (and maybe even further back).

Here’s another one I put aside during the COVID crisis. This came out on 21 March 2020:


Fat Tail Investment Research

Source: The Economist

[Click to open in a new window]

In this case, the cover is not ‘wrong’. The world was ‘closed’ from shutdowns and restrictions.

However, the stock markets bottomed around the same time.

Then came this beauty a bit later that year about coal becoming history:


Fat Tail Investment Research

Source: The Economist

[Click to open in a new window]

Since this came out, Whitehaven Coal [ASX:WHC] is up around 530% and New Hope [ASX:NHC] is up around 350% in about two years.

Let’s come back to today.

Interested in housing stocks? I think you should be!

Here’s something else you might like to note…

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are beginning to rally.

This sector has copped a pounding over the last 12 months.

That’s because rising interest rates initially attack their position as ‘bond proxies’.

I’ve been recommending REITs for the long term since 2020.

I know at some point we would get a scare around interest rates.

My fault was to underestimate how big the scare would be.

The REIT selldown has been much sharper than I anticipated.

However, if rates have peaked, as I think they have, then REITs are looking very tempting right now.

Overall, there is little issues with occupancy and rents. The land and buildings and renters they have are all still there in the same way they were before.

What’s smashed them down is expectations and worry more than cash flow and tenants.

You can grab some now with 6–8% yields. Remind me again what you get in the bank while you’re at it.

REITs look appropriately defensive too if the market is less preoccupied with rates and more worried about growth in general.

The other month I recommended a REIT to readers of my small-cap advisory, Australian Small-Cap Investigator.

All I can do is urge them to accumulate as much as they can while it’s trading this cheap. The same is true for the entire market.

History repeatedly shows that it’s buying in the bear market, or at least coming out of it, that you can set yourself up for the next five years.

But you know what? Most people won’t do it.

Go back to those Economist front covers above. They are appealing to what people feel.

It’s an emotive headline and content that drives people to pick up a magazine, click a link, often panic sell out of a share they own…or hold back from buying when the world seems troubled.

The markets are emotional places because we are emotional beings.

I’m just as vulnerable as anybody else. But that doesn’t stop me from buying for the long haul right now. And hopefully, it doesn’t stop you.

Best wishes,

Callum Newman Signature

Callum Newman,
Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia

About Callum Newman

Callum Newman began trading and analysing global markets about 10 years ago now. Since 2012 he’s been writing for the world’s largest independent financial publisher, Agora Inc.

In 2014 he co-founded the service Cycles, Trends & Forecasts with the eminent forecaster, Phillip J Anderson (also an Amazon author).

From 2017–19…

Related Articles

Nick Hubble

Is the Green Bubble Imploding Before Our Eyes?

We’ve seen a lot of financial fads play out over the past few decades. Tech stocks, house prices, bonds, and plenty more assets all went the way of the Grand Old Duke of York — all the way up and all the way back down again. But it’s looking like climate change is the latest bubble to burst.

James Cooper

The ‘Good Oil’ on Commodity Prices

Once the global economy DOES wake up to the enormous investment required to bring additional resources online, it WILL be far too late. Why? It takes at least five years to make a meaningful discovery.

James Rickards

Gold, Gold, Gold

Gold may seem like a strange choice for inclusion in a series of articles on the future of money. Observers are well aware that gold has served as money — usually the best form of money — for more than 3,000 years of civilisation and perhaps longer.

Bill Bonner

Forward…into the Past

The elite in Europe and the US are preparing another Great Leap Forward. They will stifle the vernacular, energy-based economy and replace it with their own centrally controlled system

Bill Bonner

A Cold Day in Hell

Middle-class Americans store much of their wealth in their homes. If house prices are cut in half, so is much of their wealth. And, houses are typically a leveraged asset, a liability as well as an asset.

Brian Chu

Staring Down a Northern Hemisphere Black Winter

Many will tough out the winter without the bare necessities for the first time since the Industrial Revolution. People are already facing rolling blackouts, energy rationing, and petrol shortages. It’s going to get worse soon.

Categories