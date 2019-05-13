Shae Russell

By Shae Russell
New Posted 17 hours ago

How the trade war just got worse

How the trade war just got worse

A little over a year ago, I wandered into the office far too early.

I sauntered up the stairs with an overpriced latte in hand.

Our tired-looking web guru was already in the office, setting up the Skype meeting for me.

And there I found him, chatting to Jim.

You see, Jim had agreed to have a meeting with me from his home in Vermont.

Trump had launched his trade war only months before. And I had many questions. What could people expect…and, more importantly, how did this directly affect Aussies? Not long after, Jim and I turned those questions and answers into a 20-page report exclusive for Strategic Intelligence Australia subscribers.

Here’s the thing. What Jim has written about today is similar to the chat he and I had over 12 months ago.

The mainstream has continued to try and push the trade war aside as old news.

But that’s simply not the case.

As Jim pointed out a year ago — and then again today — the trade war is still only just beginning.

It has years left to run.

Thankfully, you still have time to prepare.

Read on for more.

Until next time,

Shae Russell Signature

Shae Russell,
Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia

The Best Way to Buy, Sell and Store Gold in Australia

Read this report before you buy a single ounce of gold or silver

In this comprehensive guide by our gold expert, Shae Russell, you’ll learn:

  • How to decide on what type of gold to buy
  • The gold dealers to trust in Australia
  • The pros and cons of buying gold bullion v gold ETFs
  • The best and cheapest way to store gold in Australia

Simply enter your email address in the box below and click ‘Send Me My FREE Report’.

Privacy Statement: We will collect and handle your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You can cancel your subscription at any time. Read our FAQ