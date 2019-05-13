How the trade war just got worse
A little over a year ago, I wandered into the office far too early.
I sauntered up the stairs with an overpriced latte in hand.
Our tired-looking web guru was already in the office, setting up the Skype meeting for me.
And there I found him, chatting to Jim.
You see, Jim had agreed to have a meeting with me from his home in Vermont.
Trump had launched his trade war only months before. And I had many questions. What could people expect…and, more importantly, how did this directly affect Aussies? Not long after, Jim and I turned those questions and answers into a 20-page report exclusive for Strategic Intelligence Australia subscribers.
Here’s the thing. What Jim has written about today is similar to the chat he and I had over 12 months ago.
The mainstream has continued to try and push the trade war aside as old news.
But that’s simply not the case.
As Jim pointed out a year ago — and then again today — the trade war is still only just beginning.
It has years left to run.
Thankfully, you still have time to prepare.
Until next time,
Shae Russell,
