How the US could derail Aussie investors

The Aussie markets have had a great start to the year.

Our main index — the S&P/ASX 200 — is up 15% for the year to date.

The recent federal election has helped the XJO run a little further.

While our markets are enjoying the good times, there’s trouble ahead that we should be preparing for.

As the US-China trade war continues, there’s also the tetchy political backdrop in the US.

Many Democrats don’t like Trump and are still calling for an impeachment. In addition, several Democrats are throwing their hats in the ring to challenge Trump in the 2020 election.

However, as Jim explains today, impeachment and next year’s election could have a drastic impact on the global markets.

The way Jim sees it, there are three key events investors should look out for. If they all unravel according to his analysis, investors could be caught out in what he calls ‘the perfect storm’.

Why is that important to us here in Australia? Remember that old saying… ‘When the US sneezes, we catch a cold.’

Read on for more.

