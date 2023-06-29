How to Choose the ‘Right’ Investment Strategy…

Many are only starting to realise that two parallel universes exist. What you read and who you believe will influence your stance, and different sources can give you completely opposite perspectives. But it’s not about taking the right stance that helps you prosper. It’s about growing your knowledge arsenal and figuring out the best way forward for your investing. Read on to find out more about how we can help with this…

It’s hard to believe that we’re almost halfway through 2023 already!

So many things have occurred in the last six months that previously would’ve taken decades to unfold.

Several events have revealed there’re opposing sides seeking to convince us that their version correctly reflects the truth.

These include, but are not limited to:

The state of our global economy and efforts to combat inflation

The origins of the Wuhan virus and the effectiveness of the control measures implemented in society to quell the outbreak

The truth behind the concocted accusations of Russian collusion in the 2016 US election

Investigation into whether the 2020 US election proceeded without undue interference

How significant mankind’s actions are on climate change and whether the proposed policies under the Green Agenda are in fact beneficial

The real effect of radical policies being implemented by the government to promote equity and inclusion?

Many are only starting to realise that there are often two sides to every story. What you read and who you believe will influence your stance, but different sources can give you completely opposite perspectives.

Trying to discuss these controversial topics with others to help you reconcile in your mind the truth is a delicate and risky task. After all, you don’t know which side they stand on each topic and how emotionally invested they are in their viewpoints.

A poorly handled discussion could lead to strained or even broken relationships.

While it’s good to be on the right side of the discussion, possibly even history, what really is the benefit?

It’s funny that I’m discussing this. After all, I’ve made up my mind on which side I stand on many of these above topics. I’ve dared to engage people in discussions over it and even with those whose views are opposite to mine on some occasions.

Sometimes it was respectful and civil. Other times it didn’t end well.

When I reflect on these topics and consider what benefit my stances have brought me, I realise something. Having the ‘right’ viewpoint doesn’t equate to a payoff.

What matters is being able to identify actionable steps you can take which can add dollars to your account.

Society doesn’t follow what’s right. It follows the money.

That’s just the way it is!

Knowing this can help you get ahead of others.

And you don’t need to ditch your principles and morals either. I know some do. And neither does it require you to exploit someone for your own gain.

It boils down to your ability to identify the investment opportunities as these events play out.

The Green Agenda’s nuclear twist

Take, for example, the Green Agenda.

We’re all aware of how the world is moving to ditch fossil fuels and embrace solar panels, wind farms, electric vehicles and smart meters that control the household’s usage of electricity.

To achieve this, governments are rushing to shut down coal and gas power plants.

Never mind the fact that households in many countries are now needing to pay much more with their utility bills! Don’t worry about them enduring potential blackouts or brownouts (such as those in South Africa and the US mid-west).

You might think it’s now a foregone conclusion that the world is going down this path of eradicating fossil fuels and going to net zero carbon emissions.

But what if countries are starting to ditch the Green Agenda because the whole idea sounds great on paper, yet impractical at best and socially suicidal at worst?

You’ve heard about the famous study by Simon Michaux regarding the number of critical metals needed to achieve the Green Agenda. It shows that the number far exceeds what mining companies can produce over the same period.

Well, it’s happening.

Earlier this week, the nationalist Government in Sweden that came into power last October voted to abandon the 100% renewables target in favour of bringing in nuclear energy. While the Government is still seeking to commit to removing its reliance on fossil fuels, it recognises the country needed to focus on providing a stable energy system for its people.

After all, Sweden had been a nuclear-free country for almost 40 years, and this abrupt about-face suggests nothing is off the table. This includes the possibility of dismantling the commitment to removing fossil fuels in the future, should the country run into further trouble with providing affordable energy.

As the countries that pushed the hardest for the Green Agenda start to backtrack on pragmatic grounds, we’ll soon see how the clean energy revolution will evolve.

And the political pressures are mounting against governments that are dogmatically adhering to this agenda. Germany is seeing support for the Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) party soar to become the second most popular party and winning a district election for the first time. The AfD has long been shunned by mainstream parties on both sides of the political aisle due to its stance on protecting the national interests of Germans, including their stance against encroaching globalism and going green.

It’s only a matter of time before many Western nations will experience the same societal shift, especially as households are doing it tough financially.

So, what to do?

The Fat Tail Investment Take

Here at Fat Tail Investment Research, our editors come from diverse backgrounds — culturally, politically and philosophically.

Each editor has a unique view of the markets, investment thesis and strategy.

Sometimes our views are opposites of each other (think Vern Gowdie and Ryan Dinse on cryptos!).

But what I’m getting at is that you get the benefit of seeing different perspectives to help you develop a well-rounded view of investment-impacting topics.

Nick Hubble at Strategic Intelligence Australia is very interested in unpacking this disaster that seems to be the ‘great energy transition’. And both Greg Canavan in the Fat Tail Investment Advisory and James Cooper in Diggers and Diggers are keen to ‘follow the money’ as governments struggle to meet these Green demands.

As for me, I’m interested in investing in precious metals and mining stocks, choosing to place value in something tangible rather than an unrealistic pipedream. You can follow my approach in The Australian Gold Report.

It’s up to you what path you ultimately decide to take. Just ensure it is a well-informed one…

God bless,





Brian Chu,

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia