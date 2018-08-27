How Turkey Could Trigger a Banking Collapse

For the past few months, the precarious state of the Turkish economy has dominated global headlines.

Although in the past two weeks, there’s been a shift.

International papers have ramped up their coverage of the US-China trade war. And regurgitating every Trump tweet in the process.

Then last week, Aussie’s saw the ineptitude of the Australian government once more. The revolving door of leadership took over the headlines if you can even call it ‘leadership’ anymore.

It may have given you welcome break from the doom and gloom of the Turkish economy, shifting the potential crisis to the back of your mind for now.

But it shouldn’t have.

Because that’s where the real threat to your life and liberty lies.

As I’ll show you below, Turkey today could trigger a systemic banking collapse.

And the threat of contagion is about to get bigger.

Turkey imports twice as much in value as it exports. And this AU$1.2 trillion economy relies on tourism to keep the country growing.

The Turks’ official savings rate is low — although they are big buyers of gold — and as a result, banks and private corporations rely on international banks to fund local lending.

In other words, because the Turkish people invest in gold more than cash, the banks need to borrow from overseas lenders to ensure there’s money for lending locally.

This is all very normal banking business these days.

This cycle of debt can continue for years.

That is until, something goes wrong.

And we are on the precipice of something going very, very wrong.

Keeping up appearances

On the surface, the Turkish economy doesn’t actually look unstable.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is increasing every year. Last year alone it jumped 7%.

And the country’s tourism heavy sector is showing no signs of slowing down.

Plus, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan openly encourages citizens to hold gold.

Not only that, but Erdogan directed the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey, to increase the amount of physical gold it held last year. Meaning that Turkey increased their gold stores from 116.1 tonnes, to 231.9 tonnes over 2017.

In a world awash with fiat dollars and cheap credit, that’s just financial smarts, right?

In this case, no.

Erdogan pretends to be an advocate for buying gold as an alternative to the US dollar or euro. But the problem is, buying gold is a politically strategic decision, not an economic one. Bumping up the gold stash is more about buying time, than prudent money management.

We’ve seen this before.

Back in 2012, Turkey also doubled their gold holdings. Physical gold stores went from 121 tonnes, to a massive 302 tonnes by early 2013.

What looked like a sound financial decision, turned out to be nothing more than a ploy to convince its major international lender (at that time, Germany), to keep those loans coming.

Not only that, but the gold buying spree happened before Erdogan made several decisions to weaken the value of the lira.

As the value of the lira dropped throughout 2013, German banks reduced their exposure to Turkey.

We can see this in the middle chart below. The pink line is the proportion of German funding over the past five years.

As you can see, it didn’t matter how much gold Turkey’s central bank bought Germany still reduced funding by as much as US$10 billion that year.

Breakdown of Turkish debt

Source: Bank of International Settlements

Turns out, it didn’t matter how much gold Turkey bought, the Germans still reduced their funding.

Back then, buying gold was to ensure Erdogan could keep Turkey’s lines of credit open.

It had nothing to do with diversification. Less than a year after doubling the gold reserves, some 171 tonnes of gold was sold off by the central bank. It left the Turkish central bank with 131 tonnes.

It was a trick German banks saw right though.

The result?

They dropped their exposure to the country.

Hundreds of tonnes of gold and Turkey will still default

Today, Turkey is sitting on an impressive pile of gold.

Yet the Turks US$25 billion stash of the yellow metal doesn’t even come close to the US$300 billion pile of international debt the country rests on.

When German funding scaled back in 2012, Spanish banks stepped in, and tripled their lending to the country.

Today, almost every other nation has slowed down their lending to Turkey, except Spain.

But the reality is, that since 2012 — when Turkey began their yo-yo gold buying and selling transactions — the Turkish lira has fallen 70% in that time.

It makes their huge debt-pile increasingly difficult to pay back.

The more the Turkish lira weakens, more lira is needed to pay off the debt.

The real concern for markets isn’t if Turkey goes bankrupt. The piling up of debt and the increasing worthlessness of their local currency makes a bail out ever more likely.

However, as we’ve seen before in past crises, we’ll never understand the wider impact of a default until it happens.

Something that appears to be contained to one country, could actually cause a default on debt owed to numerous counterparties spread throughout the world.

German banks may have cut back on funding Turkey.

But just how exposed are the Spanish banks?

To complicate this further, who is funding them other European banks?

Whatever the fall out of a Turkish default is, the international banking sector is interlinked. There’s no way that Turkey is only country at risk here.

I’ve no doubt a bailout for Turkey is coming.

The real risk is how Turkey could trigger a banking system meltdown. Considering global debt has only INCREASED since the GFC, any systemic contagion could make the panic of 2008 look like a tea party in comparison.

If you’re not preparing yourself yet, it’s time to do so.