Technology has certainly evolved quickly in recent times.

We’re now seeing artificial intelligence (AI) permeate our lives as we attempt to use it to substitute human effort.

A recent development in AI has come in the form of an intelligent chatbot. Known as ChatGPT, it’s a refined version of AI robots such as Siri, Sophia, and Alexa.

ChatGPT has opened a new dimension allowing one to use it to assist them with finding information, answering queries, and simply entertaining one with a dialogue. There are stories circulating on the internet about how ChatGPT can pass examinations, write reports, and even compose song lyrics.

Eventually, though, ChatGPT became heavily liberal leaning and started to take up a mean, racist streak. It walked the way of AI robots, which had threatened mankind with destruction.

So at the end of 2022, a Redditor named Walkerspider created an alter-ego called DAN (Do-Anything-Now).

What emerged is a real cracker.

You can program ChatGPT to take on the character of DAN and therefore return more truthful and unbiased responses to your queries and instructions.

Naturally, this became more than just entertaining, as this article shows you.

Yes, DAN is able to lead you down a couple of rabbit holes and put many deniers to rest.

For entertainment, one of my colleagues decided to have fun by entering this query about whether the gold price is controlled by the government.

He got this response from both ChatGPT and DAN:

Welcome to the rabbit hole…

The controversy of the gold price manipulation

There’s a longstanding controversy over whether gold is subject to nefarious activities by central banks, governments, Wall Street, and hedge funds to keep its price under control. The belief is that there’s a vested interest to suppress the rising gold price for the sake of maintaining the façade of stability of our fiat currency system. In addition, this system’s survival is dependent on perpetuating debt creation and spending to ensure that the fiat currency doesn’t lose its relevance. So as long as enough people continue to believe in its value, fiat currency retains its purchasing power.

Gold is the unwelcome player in this system because it shines a light on the fraudulent nature of this system. It has intrinsic value as the desire for gold causes people to expend time and energy to extract it. Its scarcity and material complexity that has thwarted mankind’s attempt to replicate it means it’ll retain its value and purchasing power over time.

The most common argument for the existence of gold price manipulation is that the price can change dramatically between major market trading hours. I’ve written about this before.

For many years, there were attempts to explain away the notion that this was suspicious activity. However, there have been investigations conducted by regulatory authorities and even the US Federal Bureau of Investigations that has led to traders facing charges of market manipulation. As this Fortune article reports, JP Morgan had to pay record fines amounting to US$920 million (~AU$1.3 billion) in late September 2020 for putting bogus trades in gold and silver futures markets.

The counterargument is that the gold price can change abruptly because of the relationship with the US long-term real yield. If you look at the figure below, you’ll see that the two variables are negatively correlated:



Source: Federal Reserve, St Louis [Click to open in a new window]

There’s no denying that the two have an uncanny relationship. So the argument is that gold can move outside of normal trading hours because traders will respond to changes to the real yield. They may buy or sell contracts even if there isn’t a counterparty that holds an adequate position to clear their trade.

It’s price discovery, period. No manipulation, OK?

You may be interested to know that at Fat Tail Investment Research, we have editors in both camps. And there’s no prize for guessing which camp I belong to!

Naturally, when my colleague sent me his findings after using ChatGPT/DAN, I felt quite smug. My conspiratorial suspicions have proven right once again.

So please allow me to enjoy a victory lap over this. And join me if you share the same view; you’ve been vindicated!

Gold poised to deal the fiat currency system its fatal blow

While I’d love to toy around with DAN to pry into the secret government documents to prove there is manipulation, we’re not at the stage where this is possible.

So the best alternative course of action is to find ways to benefit from this knowledge.

For one, the authorities are working hard to control the gold price and keep their system from imploding. They’re not doing a good job of it as the train is now heading closer to the edge of the cliff, given that inflation is clearly out of control worldwide. It may be coming down based on official data, but we know that’s also manipulated to present the illusion that all’s well.

It’s clear that the US Federal Reserve is caught in a bind. On one hand, it’s trying to say that falling CPI figures mean its monetary policy has been successful. On the other, it’s struggling to back out of its bloated balance sheet position for fear that reducing the available liquidity in the market could cause a market panic. It can’t have it both ways.

Central banks worldwide also bought gold at record levels last year, which even mainstream media outlets like Reuters have reported. To be precise, GSI Exchange reported that in 2022, central banks bought more than 1,100 tonnes of gold, with much of that being unreported purchases. An unreported purchase pertains to inferring that the central bank bought gold by way of seeing their reserves increase over the year rather than it declaring its purchases at the time.

What’s clear is that they know their system is in dire trouble, and they’re scrambling for gold for protection.

Your chance to exploit gold’s gains

The gold price cycle is not unique in our financial system. All assets have a price cycle thanks to our centrally planned system that gives forth booms and busts. Those who study and understand these cycles can increase their chances of making substantial investment profits.

My view is that the gold price cycle is looking compelling this year.

I admit that I got ahead of myself at the same time last year, thinking 2022 was the year for gold to rally and take it to new highs. It almost did in March at the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. To its credit, gold held its ground well in 2022 and ended up being one of the best performing assets.

Gold stocks didn’t fare well at all. Many of you felt the pain, though hopefully, you haven’t packed your kit and sworn off investing in them.

I certainly haven’t. Not when I’ve experienced the searing pain of 2013–14 to enjoy the sweet success in 2015–16 and again in 2019–20.

It made the bear market of 2021–22 more bearable (pun intended). I was mauled by it the last two years, but I’m still standing.

If you’d indulge me for this year, it might be darn well worth it.

And don’t take it just from me, mining investment veterans like Rick Rule, Peter Schiff, Don Durrett, Adam Hamilton, and many others are lining up for another round of winnings.

Gold producers have staged a solid recovery since last September, and I suspect it’s the first of many.

The big gains might be coming from the speculative gold explorers. When they run, it’s a real ripper.

The big gains might be coming from the speculative gold explorers. When they run, it's a real ripper.

God bless,

Brian Chu,

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia