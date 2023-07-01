Welcome to the Global Financial Crisis of 2023 (Part Five)
Former House Financial Services Chair, Barnett ‘Barney’ Frank, who was co-author of the 2010 Dodd-Frank banking reform legislation, also served on the board of directors of the failed Signature Bank.
Frank claimed that the New York bank was hit with a run generated by ‘the nervousness and beyond nervousness from SVB and crypto.’ The bank’s digital assets business made it the ‘unfortunate victim of the panic that really goes back to FTX.’
|
With reference to the Sunday night closure, Barney Frank went on to say, ‘We were fine until the last couple of hours on Friday.’ Sorry, Barney. If you were only fine until late Friday, that means you were never fine to begin with. That’s risk management 101.
Other corrupt facets of the SVB collapse are breaking daily. It’s reported that top insiders of SVB sold millions of dollars of SVB stock over the course of January and February ahead of the recent disclosures. Did they see this meltdown coming?
Insider sellouts
One of those insiders was the CEO of SVB, Gregory Becker. As noted above, Becker sold US$3.5 million of SVB stock on 27 February 2023, just two weeks ahead of the collapse.
Becker was on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, which was the primary supervisor of SVB. In effect, Becker was regulating his own bank.
His name abruptly disappeared from the Fed website on 10 March, the same day SVB was taken over by the FDIC.
The Fed had just weathered an insider trading scandal in 2022 when it was revealed that several Fed Governors and Presidents of regional Federal Reserve Banks had engaged in insider trading using information gained about the extent of the pandemic in 2020.
Becker’s sales of SVB stock ahead of the meltdown look like more of the same insider trading by Fed officials.
It gets worse.
The President of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco is Mary Daly. What was she doing in the weeks ahead of the SVB collapse? She was engaged in activism related to climate change, George Floyd, Black Lives Matter (BLM), LGBTQ plus rights, and other woke social justice causes.
The New York Post describes Daly as the ‘poster child’ for the trend toward wokeness instead of competence in banking officials. Post reporter Paul Sperry wrote, ‘Daly has no background in banking or managing risk’, although she makes US$422,000 per year as a bank supervisor.
Her only claim to fame is that she was the ‘first openly gay’ regional Fed bank president as if that has anything to do with risk management.
In the end, we have the SVB CEO dumping his stock ahead of the crash while serving on the board of his own lead regulator, the San Francisco Fed…while the President of that Fed bank, with no experience in risk management, was promoting climate change and BLM.
This is deeply corrupt and incompetent. Perhaps the only surprise is that SVB didn’t collapse sooner.
As various investigations and hearings proceed, we’ll learn more about the corruption and conflicts surrounding this collapse.
Regards,
Jim Rickards,
Strategist, The Daily Reckoning Australia
Related Articles
Race Riots and Culture Wars
‘The police in New York City chased a boy right through the park
In case of mistaken identity, they put a bullet through his heart.’
‘Heartbreaker’, The Rolling Stones
How Do You Hold onto a Bird in the Hand?
One of the best pieces of advice I received early in my financial advisory career came from a seasoned investment professional. His words still ring in my ears…“Vern, whenever you hear this 5-word preface “you can’t go wrong buying…”, that’s the moment when everything can go wrong.” Why? Read on…
Net Zero is the greatest folly since the Children’s Crusade
Six months of research, a book and eight interviews later, I’m finally putting together my results: net zero is the biggest imposition of government into our lives perhaps ever, but it isn’t viable and cannot be reached, it presents a major threat to our quality of life and political institutions, and investors need to radically shift their portfolios to protect themselves from the consequences.
Poverty, Drugs and Political Machines
What has happened to US cities? Democratic mayors, machine politics and wars against poverty and drugs pummelled the cities over decades. Today, we explore the circles of Hell.
How to Choose the ‘Right’ Investment Strategy…
Many are only starting to realise that two parallel universes exist. What you read and who you believe will influence your stance, and different sources can give you completely opposite perspectives. But it’s not about taking the right stance that helps you prosper. It’s about growing your knowledge arsenal and figuring out the best way forward for your investing. Read on to find out more about how we can help with this…
A Rare Offer to Let You Have it All!
Friendly warning…today’s The Daily Reckoning Australia is long on charts and short on text. These pictures paint more than a thousand words. However, there’s only ONE message from today’s issue and that is…history repeats and now is the time to exercise extreme caution…