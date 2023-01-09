By Fat Tail Investment Research

Daily Reckoning Australia
Home | Australian Economy | IGO Shares Move up on ESS Takeover Agreement

IGO Shares Move up on ESS Takeover Agreement

By ,

TLEA, a co-owned entity of IGO, proposes to acquire 100% of Essential Metals Ltd, valuing it at $136 million, to expand its resource portfolio.

Shares for lithium and precious metals miner IGO [ASX:IGO] were moving upwards more than 4% after the company revealed that it will, alongside TLEA enterprise co-owner Tianqi Lithium Corp [ASX:TLC], move to acquire Essential Metals [ASX:ESS].

The takeover has emerged as a Scheme Implementation Agreement (SIA) valuing ESS at 50 cents a share, which suggests ESS’s equity value is to reach $136 million.

IGO has dropped in share value over the last month by 6%; however, since last January, it has increased its value by 19%.

The resources miner is up more than 22% against the ASX 200 Index [ASX:XJO], while the news also spiked ESS’s shares by 38%.

ASX:IGO stock market news

Source: TradingView

The Scheme of Arrangement between TLEA and Essential Metals

IGO, alongside enterprise co-owner Tianqi Lithium (together forming Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia Pty, TLEA), has made the move to acquire 100% ownership of Essential Metals.

In doing so, ESS has been valued at 50 cents a share by way of a Scheme of Arrangement detailed in a binding Scheme Implementation Agreement (SIA), signed both by TLEA and Essential, a full total equity valuation of $136 million on a fully diluted basis.

This transaction will represent a 36.3% premium to ESS’s 30-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) and is to be funded by cash generated by TLEA.

ESS’s board of directors have unanimously recommended that ESS shareholders vote in favour of the scheme, subject to various conditions, including shareholder approval, at a Scheme Meeting proposed to be held in April 2023.

TLEA currently owns an integrated lithium business, including a 51% interest in the Greenbushes Lithium Operation (Albemarle Corp, 49%) and 100% of the Kwinana Lithium Hydroxide Refinery, both located in Western Australia.

Incorporating ESS, a lithium exploration company that owns 100% of the Pioneer Dome Project in Western Australia, will add an area of 450 km2 JORC compliant spodumene lithium resource (11.2 Mt @ 1.16% Li2O1) to the overall portfolio, securing additional lithium resources and growth potential.

The SIA includes the usual conditions, as well as a break fee under certain circumstances.

IGO’s Acting CEO, Matt Dusci, commented:

Both IGO and TLC are committed to progressing and growing our lithium joint venture business. The ESS transaction provides an opportunity to accelerate lithium exploration to bring new resources to production. It also complements the significant growth opportunities within the TLEA business which include the continued expansion of the Greenbushes operation, the successful ramp up Train 1 of the lithium hydroxide facility at Kwinana and progressing towards the financial investment decision for Train 2. We look forward to supporting TLEA with future work programs over the ESS assets, as the joint venture seeks to bring new resources to production to address the market deficit of raw materials critical for clean energy transition.’

The transaction is expected to conclude in May.

An incoming boom for commodities

Our resources expert and trained geologist, James Cooper, thinks the Australian resources sector is set to enter a new commodities boom brought on by the ‘Age of Scarcity’.

Similar patterns that occurred 20 years ago are happening again.

James is convinced ‘the gears are in motion for another multiyear boom in commodities’.

A boom where Australia (and ASX stocks) stands to benefit…

The next big mining boom is predicted to happen in the next few years.

You can access a recent report by James on exactly that topic, AND access an exclusive video on his personalised ‘attack plan’ — right here.

If that isn’t enough to sate your curiosity, we can also share with you a recent interview with James and Greg at Ausbiz at the end of last year.

 

Regards,

 

Mahlia Stewart,

For The Daily Reckoning Australia

About Mahlia Stewart

Mahlia is an analyst who focuses on researching markets and the companies within them, with a particular focus on ASX-listed companies. She works hard to bring a fresh and deep analysis of markets and companies, interpreting what their decisions mean for their situations and the likelihood of becoming sound stock…

Related Articles

Vern Gowdie

What Has Been, Is Not What’s Going to Be

In today’s Daily Reckoning Australia, a look at what Vern Gowdie predicts for markets in 2023, which he revealed to his Gowdie Letter readers back in December last year. People tend to look for patterns from the past in order to draw a rough map of what lies ahead. But as Vern explains, what has been won’t always continue to be so…

Mahlia Stewart

Fire At IGO’s Nova Operation Forces Extensive Shutdown

Earlier today, battery metals miner IGO [ASX:IGO] revealed an unfortunate event at its nickel, copper, and cobalt producing asset, the Nova mine.

Callum Newman

Goodbye, Cheap Oil!

We got a big day of green from the US markets in their last session for the week just gone. That’s setting up the Aussie market for a good start to this week. And thank goodness.

Nick Hubble

How to Solve Australia’s Inflation Problem: Lock Philip Lowe in a Broom Cupboard

Have you got an inflation problem, Australia? If you want to solve it, I know a guy…

He’d laugh at our pitiful 6.8% inflation rate. Try 29,500% a month.

Greg Canavan

Stocks Haven’t Bottomed — the RBA Will Keep Raising Rates

It’s hard to believe but the tech-heavy Nasdaq is close to bull market territory. As research firm Bespoke pointed out last week, the index is up 19% from its closing low on 16 June. Our own S&P/ASX 200 is up 9% since a closing low on 20 June. And the S&P/ASX 200 Information Technology Index … Read More

Callum Newman

Move over Tesla! Three Stocks Ford Could Gun For

Ford has plans in place with Syrah Resources [ASX:SYR], Ioneer [ASX:INR], BHP Group [ASX:BHP], and Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO].

Categories