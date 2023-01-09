IGO Shares Move up on ESS Takeover Agreement

TLEA, a co-owned entity of IGO, proposes to acquire 100% of Essential Metals Ltd, valuing it at $136 million, to expand its resource portfolio.

Shares for lithium and precious metals miner IGO [ASX:IGO] were moving upwards more than 4% after the company revealed that it will, alongside TLEA enterprise co-owner Tianqi Lithium Corp [ASX:TLC], move to acquire Essential Metals [ASX:ESS].

The takeover has emerged as a Scheme Implementation Agreement (SIA) valuing ESS at 50 cents a share, which suggests ESS’s equity value is to reach $136 million.

IGO has dropped in share value over the last month by 6%; however, since last January, it has increased its value by 19%.

The resources miner is up more than 22% against the ASX 200 Index [ASX:XJO], while the news also spiked ESS’s shares by 38%.

Source: TradingView

The Scheme of Arrangement between TLEA and Essential Metals

IGO, alongside enterprise co-owner Tianqi Lithium (together forming Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia Pty, TLEA), has made the move to acquire 100% ownership of Essential Metals.

In doing so, ESS has been valued at 50 cents a share by way of a Scheme of Arrangement detailed in a binding Scheme Implementation Agreement (SIA), signed both by TLEA and Essential, a full total equity valuation of $136 million on a fully diluted basis.

This transaction will represent a 36.3% premium to ESS’s 30-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) and is to be funded by cash generated by TLEA.

ESS’s board of directors have unanimously recommended that ESS shareholders vote in favour of the scheme, subject to various conditions, including shareholder approval, at a Scheme Meeting proposed to be held in April 2023.

TLEA currently owns an integrated lithium business, including a 51% interest in the Greenbushes Lithium Operation (Albemarle Corp, 49%) and 100% of the Kwinana Lithium Hydroxide Refinery, both located in Western Australia.

Incorporating ESS, a lithium exploration company that owns 100% of the Pioneer Dome Project in Western Australia, will add an area of 450 km2 JORC compliant spodumene lithium resource (11.2 Mt @ 1.16% Li2O1) to the overall portfolio, securing additional lithium resources and growth potential.

The SIA includes the usual conditions, as well as a break fee under certain circumstances.

IGO’s Acting CEO, Matt Dusci, commented:

‘Both IGO and TLC are committed to progressing and growing our lithium joint venture business. The ESS transaction provides an opportunity to accelerate lithium exploration to bring new resources to production. It also complements the significant growth opportunities within the TLEA business which include the continued expansion of the Greenbushes operation, the successful ramp up Train 1 of the lithium hydroxide facility at Kwinana and progressing towards the financial investment decision for Train 2. We look forward to supporting TLEA with future work programs over the ESS assets, as the joint venture seeks to bring new resources to production to address the market deficit of raw materials critical for clean energy transition.’

The transaction is expected to conclude in May.

Regards,

Mahlia Stewart,

For The Daily Reckoning Australia