Imugene [ASX:IMU] Receives US Patent for PD1-Vaxx

Imugene shares rise 11% for new US patent relating to its lung cancer vaccination currently in clinical development.

Reporting from Sydney this morning, clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy developer Imugene [ASX:IMU] made the upbeat announcement that it now has a patent to treat patients in the US.

A Notice of Allowance from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has been passed for the B-cell activating immunotherapy PD1-Vaxx, which is currently in clinical development for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

IMU shareholders were showing their support for the latest development, upping the stock price to 15 cents a piece by the early afternoon on Friday, an increase of more than 11%.

Imugene’s shares may have dropped 54% over the past 52-week cycle, and it’s still down 63% in its sector, but the result today has given it a 3.5% boost so far in the year and brought it up 7% in the last week.

Source: tradingview.com

Imugene marks US milestone for PD1-Vaxx

A week after announcing its Phase 1 MAST cancer-combating study for VAXINIA passed cohort 2 of monotherapy trials — and after treating its first patient in December — the biotech brought another win to the foreground in sharing news of its acceptance for the use of PH1-Vaxx in the US.

Imugene says that its B-cell activating immunotherapy PD1-Vaxx, which treats non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), has received a Notice of Allowance from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The patent, titled ‘Human PD1 Peptide Vaccines and Uses Thereof’ basically represents clearance, ownership and protection for Imugene to use its PD1-Vaxx as a method of treatment in cancer while targeting antibody response against the programmed death-1 (PD1) checkpoint target, up until 2038.

Imugene said that it is now reaching final preparations for clinical trials which combine PD1-Vaxx with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®), an immune checkpoint inhibitor that targets PD-L1, in patients with NSCLC.

PD-L1 is a protein that lets cells escape attacks created by the immune system, a process often compromised by other proteins interfering with the body’s natural healing responses.

Checkpoint inhibitor drugs — like Tecentriq® — prevent the block from happening, allowing the immune system to attack tumour cells freely.

Imugene can now determine the safety, efficacy, and optimal dosage of PD1-Vaxx in combination with atezolizumab as a first-line therapy in NSCLC patients in Australia and the US — opening it up to wider opportunities and market share while also helping one more cancer patient at a time.

Leslie Chong, Imugene’s MD & CEO commented:

‘It’s vital to our business that we continue locking in intellectual property protection across the portfolio of assets, and I am proud to continue to strengthen our IP. With the US being the largest healthcare market in the world, this is a particularly important patent to protect our PD1-Vaxx technology as we continue its development.’

