Investing in Gold | Our Gold Event of the Year

Gold has been in a two-year bear market. Inflation remains high. Central banks keep raising rates.

All this raises questions.

Is gold still a viable asset class?

Can gold and gold stocks bounce back in coming months?

Should you have gold in your portfolio?

Can physical bullion protect your wealth? What role do precious metals like gold and silver play in the global economy?

Does gold have a place in a modern investor’s portfolio?

In an upcoming series, Brian Chu and four industry veterans will tackle these questions and more.

But first, why is gold still down when inflation is so high?

Gold and inflation

It’s often assumed that gold performs well when inflation is high.

Yet with inflation at record levels worldwide, gold hasn’t responded.

In fact, it moved in the wrong direction.

Gold fell from US$2,080 an ounce in March to a low of US$1,680 in July.

But that’s not exactly surprising.

Remember, financial markets are forward-looking.

And the markets are seeing that the US Fed needs to keep real interest rates positive to slow the economy and bring inflation down.

The bond market says it’s already doing that, no matter what the lagging CPI reading says.

Gold’s slide this year suggests the white metal has already priced that in.

So if gold starts to move higher from here, it will signal that the Fed has damaged the economy so much that it will soon move to an ‘on hold’ stance regarding monetary policy.

That will be a prelude to rate cuts (and negative real rates again) in 2023.

Gold will tell you all this well before it actually happens.

After a long and painful wait, we could be moving towards good times again for gold investors.

The Gold Investor Series 2022

So, with that in mind, next Monday we’re kicking off a five-day Gold Investor Series.

Hosted by our gold stock investing expert Brian Chu, the series will feature industry veterans Peter Schiff, Don Durrett, Bill Bonner, and Jim Rickards.

While all come at gold from different angles, all are bullish.

That’s especially the case now that gold has recently bounced off long-term support.

Meet the guests

The upcoming series features industry voices with years of experience, insight, and expertise.

Here are the guests:

Peter Schiff: Chief Economist and Global Strategist of Euro Pacific Capital

Jim Rickards: Internationally renowned author, economist, strategic advisor, and strategist of Strategic Intelligence Australia

Bill Bonner: Founder of The Agora, one of the largest and most influential publishing networks in the world

Don Durrett: Founder of Gold Stock Data and author of How to Invest in Gold and Silver

And, of course, the event will be hosted by our very own Brian Chu.

Brian is the Investment Director of Strategic Intelligence Australia, editor of Gold Stock Pro, and founder of the Australian Gold Fund.

Why consider gold now?

Why hold a gold event now?

Isn’t gold currently out of favour?

For Brian, the current gold market presents an exciting opportunity.

In his own words:

‘See, I believe we are potentially on the cusp of one of those exciting moments I experienced back in 2015. ‘Gold stocks are currently the cheapest they’ve been compared to the gold price since the bear market of 2013–14. ‘That means a few smart moves now could potentially turn into a windfall for you when the next bull market returns. ‘I’ll understand if you’re sceptical. Speculating on gold stocks can be risky — especially if you’re new to it. ‘That’s why I reached out to my extended network of gold experts to get their opinion on the matter too. ‘Over five days, they’ll be discussing gold’s role in the global economy, how to protect your wealth, and how to speculate on gold mining stocks. ‘If you’re interested in gold and gold stocks, this is an event you can’t afford to miss.’

