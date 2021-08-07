Is This Your Light-Bulb Moment? — Investigating Cryptocurrencies

If you’re hesitant to spend any time or effort investigating cryptocurrencies, because they’re just a bubble and a speculative mania, you need to see this video.

My mentor Greg Canavan explains how he went from being a sceptic to a believer in cryptocurrencies, not because of their potential to deliver wealth, but for a very different reason.

The legacy financial system is badly unstable, in all sorts of ways. And cryptocurrencies are designed to offer a viable alternative. They are a badly needed solution to a set of very big problems which we face.

Find out what the threats to the traditional financial system are, how crypto offers a means of escape, and why you should see beyond its speculative phase here…

To find out more about New Money Investor and the true significance of cryptocurrencies, click here.

Until next time,

Nickolai Hubble,

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia Weekend

PS: Our publication The Daily Reckoning is a fantastic place to start your investment journey. We talk about the big trends driving the most innovative stocks on the ASX. Learn all about it here.