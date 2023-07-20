It’s a Dark Club and You Don’t Want a Part in It!

There’s been a significant development in the global information war against the establishment. They once saw themselves as the world’s rulers who can act with impunity. As George Carlin once said, ‘It’s a big club and you ain’t in it’. This latest bombshell and their response to it have dealt them a death blow…but don’t expect the establishment to stop fighting. That’s why you need to prepare and protect yourself. Read on to find out how!

In November 2005, George Carlin said to his audience in a New York live show Life is Worth Losing that ‘It’s a big club and you ain’t in it’. This statement will be what people will remember him for in future generations.

He revealed the shocking truth about the system that we live in.

You can hear a four-minute excerpt here.

A word of warning though — there’s some confronting and shocking content in this clip. Just so you know, the swearing is the least of the matter!

You know that there’s a bunch of people who own most of the world’s resources, companies and wield an immense amount of power. I’ve talked about this in the past on several occasions (like here).

They’re not as invincible as they used to be after the arrest and mysterious ‘suicide’ of Jeffrey Epstein in 2019. And, more prominently, when they lost control of Twitter last October, hence the power to control the narrative.

In fact, the latest bombshell is profoundly destructive to them. So much so that it’s sealed their fate.

I’ve primed you in the past to stomach what’s to come.

Here goes…

Buckle up, this one is dark…

Exploiting the most vulnerable

The Sound of Freedom is a movie detailing the true story of Tim Ballard, a US Department of Homeland Security agent who fought for over a decade to rescue children from international crime syndicates engaging in sex slavery and human trafficking. Released on 4 July in line with Independence Day, it caused much controversy and division.

The controversy wasn’t over how such heinous acts existed in the world. After all, people have grown aware of this going on in their own country.

For example, the Hong Kong public found out last year how gangs tricked tourists to fly to South-East Asia before selling them to slave labour. This prompted calls for the Special Administrative Government to tighten laws to protect people from falling into these traps. They also imposed severe punishments against offenders who were caught.

In January this year, the singer Madonna was in the headlines after a charity foundation, Ethiopian World Federation, accused her of engaging in child trafficking in Malawi. The singer has been a prominent philanthropist supporting child adoption in Africa. She has personally adopted four African children to raise as her own. However, in doing so, she raised concerns within the African countries that she’s opened the doors to child exploitation. Therefore, this accusation has brought to light suspicions about the motives behind her philanthropy.

And just this month, Brazilian celebrity faith healer João Teixeira de Faria, better known as John of God, received a 99-year extension to his jail sentence. Faria had previously been convicted for running a large sex exploitation and trafficking ring that masqueraded as a faith-healing group. He’d been responsible for the rape and murder of several victims, including the whistleblower that led to his arrest, Sabrina Bittencourt.

What’s more disturbing is that many prominent public figures are closely tied to him — most prominently, US talk show phenomenon and businesswoman, Oprah Winfrey, as well as former US President Bill Clinton and the current Brazilian President Luis Lula da Silva.

So people aren’t in the dark about these things.

But how the establishment responded is most mind-boggling.

How deep a hole the establishment plumbed!

You’d think that Hollywood, the media and other public figures — being the social justice advocates fighting for open borders, gender identity, affirmative action and social equity — would express outrage at the mistreatment of children.

No, they went silent…as the Writers Guild of America, Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists have gone on strike, conveniently.

Now that they’re on strike, think about how the public will now be left in the dark on social and cultural matters!

Those who spoke up did so… to lambast the movie !

I’m not making this up.

Several news outlets including The Washington Post, The Guardian, Bloomberg and The Rolling Stone came out with hit pieces attacking the movie. They sought to cast it as a cult conspiracy film aimed at the ‘QAnon crowd’.

What’s disturbing is that the author of these hit pieces, Noah Berlatsky, supports certain ideologies and life choices that’d raise some eyebrows.

Now don’t think that I’m trying to smear this man.

But you may want to look at what Andy Ngo found on his Twitter account:

Furthermore, he’s the communication director of Prostasia, an advocacy body claiming to protect children from sexual assault. Except this organisation has a history of publishing articles seeking to normalise ‘minor-attracted persons’ (MAP) and end the stigmatising of paedophilia.

So the mainstream media lets someone like him pen a piece against ‘The Sound of Freedom’. That should set alarm bells ringing.

In his piece for The Washington Post Noah claimed that child sex trafficking isn’t a serious matter.



Source: The Washington Post [Click to open in a new window]

That flew in the face of an investigation by The New York Times that the Department of Health and Human Services had lost track of over 85,000 children who crossed the US/Mexico border, with many ending up in forced labour.

Don’t forget that The Washington Post’smotto is ‘Democracy Dies in Darkness’. Ironic!

But wait…it gets worse than that.

Until recently, one could’ve hopped onto Google, and it’d point them to the US Department of Justice website documenting the seriousness of the matter.

Well, that was until the Department of Justice scrubbed that from their site last week.

Yes…let that sink in.

Act now to protect your family, wealth and future

George Carlin said it was a big club and you ain’t in it.

That was before we realised what it is.

You’re now seeing that this is a dark club.

And you and I don’t want to be in it.

We’re past the turning point in the Global Information War. The tide has turned clearly.

That system is built on fake money, lies, blackmail and dark deeds.

So what should you do to stay ahead of them?

We’ll stand for everything they’re not.

Start with protecting your wealth. I do so with precious metals and mining stocks. You can find out how to do that with my investment service, The Australian Gold Report.

More importantly, protect your family and especially your children. They’re our future.

God bless,

Brian Chu,

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia