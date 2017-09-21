J Coin: A New Shot Fired in the War on the Dollar

Uh-oh. Jamie Dimon and the crypto haters better pay attention. Japan is making them look behind.

The banks there are getting together to launch something called the J Coin.

It’s a digital currency, and it’s designed to mimic the national one — the yen.

The banks there are working overtime to protect their market share from the encroachment coming from Apple Pay and the Chinese behemoth Alipay.

These banks know if they don’t carve out a niche in this new market, they’ll get left behind.

J Coin would offer commission-free remittances, instant transfers, and cheaper overseas movement, for starters.

This is because cryptos have so much potential to erode existing revenue streams for established companies.

For example, if you happen to own shares in the Australian Securities Exchange [ASX:ASX], you should check out a guy called Professor Mike Aitken.

He’s developed a new asset trading system called digi.cash, which he says would bring instant settlement and practically zero cost to trading.

That could be a problem for the ASX, considering it earns around $300 million a year from clearing and settling the cash equity and derivative markets, according to The Australian Financial Review.

5,000 years of history keeps rolling

The monetary system hasn’t sat still for 5,000 years, so there’s no reason to think it can’t shift again away from what we have now. I’m pretty sure we’re heading into a new phase now — digital, or crypto.

Physical cash is becoming irrelevant, whether we like it or not. But it does pose various problems. For example, how long before governments and the elites look to lock us all in a closed loop where there are no private transactions?

There’s latent potential now for official currencies to go completely digital and all of them will be tracked. Everybody wants your data, and to know what you do.

Governments are likely to bring their legal tender laws to bear on cryptos in the same way they force us to use the official currencies of today.

I have no doubt the market can provide a secure, private cryptocurrency. But governments would make it illegal for corporations and companies you deal with to accept it. The usual coercive stuff.

If you want to pay your electricity bill, you’ll have to use the crypto the government wants you to use. Something like that.

Gold might be one way to keep privacy around your wealth. Or even a digital version of it. That’s not so crazy as it sounds.

A Swiss bank, for example, could hold physical gold in a vault, and issue tokens relative to the size of the holdings. It’s what exchange traded funds do today.

Who knows what the future holds exactly?

The petrodollar standard is crumbling

There’s definitely a reset of some sort coming.

The most interesting story I’ve seen of late is China’s launch of yuan-denominated oil contracts.

This will allow oil exporters like Russia and Iran — especially those not friendly to the US — to circumvent the ‘petrodollar’ standard in place for the last 50 years or so.

But holding the Chinese currency, the yuan, is problematic because it’s not yet a truly internationalised currency.

For example, the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund decided to hold only three currencies in its massive portfolio — dollars, euros and pounds.

But China is prepared for these oil contracts to be settled in yuan and then the proceeds exchanged for gold.

I am not known as a great gold enthusiast. But even I can see this legitimises gold in a way it has not enjoyed for a long time now.

There’s going to be some sort of rocky transition as the US dollar standard crumbles. China will not permit the US to continue to enjoy the free ride it does now, and it’s getting too big to ignore.

For example, China’s current largesse for its neighbouring countries will no doubt come with a caveat: Bilateral trade must happen in yuan.

We can see it in other ways too…

Apparently, Russian supremo Vladimir Putin is moving to have all Russian seaports use rubles as the main medium of exchange, and not US dollars.

Then we have the IMF lurking in the background, with its own currency and power agenda on the table.

